Tuesday’s extreme heat cancels outdoor high school athletic activities in some Baltimore area counties

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Public schools in Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties and Baltimore City have canceled all high school outdoor athletic activities on Tuesday due to the excessive heat, while others have contingency plans in place.

The temperature in the Baltimore area is expected to reach 99 degrees on Tuesday and 100 degrees on Wednesday before rain is in the forecast on Thursday.

Advertisement

Anne Arundel County schools will alter scheduled activities on a case-by-case basis.

Carroll County has pushed back all outdoor games and practices to a 6 p.m. start time with schools also postponing activities on a case-by-case basis.

Advertisement

The two private leagues — the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland — are cancelling and postponing activities on an individual basis.