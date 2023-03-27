Advertisement
High School sports

Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (March 20-26): South River’s Henry Sykes and Perry Hall’s Jenna Neff

Baltimore Sun
South River boys lacrosse's Henry Sykes, left, and Perry Hall softball's Jenna Neff are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Henry Sykes, South River, lacrosse

The senior midfielder and captain proved the glue in two quality road wins as the Seahawks opened their season with a 2-0 mark. In Tuesday’s 13-6 season-opening win at No. 11 Mt. Hebron, Sykes finished with three goals and three assists. On Friday, Sykes, a four-year varsity player, enjoyed a four-goal, one-assist performance at defending Class 1A state champion Southern-AA in a 10-7 win. His final goal of the game was vital, providing the Seahawks with a 9-7 advantage midway through the fourth quarter.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Jenna Neff, Perry Hall, softball

The sophomore pitcher won two games last week to open the season, allowing no earned runs while striking out a combined 13 batters. In the Gators’ 13-2 win over Dundalk on Tuesday, she gave up three hits before the game was halted after five innings because of the 10-run rule. She returned to the mound on Thursday against last year’s Baltimore County runner-up Carver A&T, also permitting three hits in seven scoreless innings as the Gators claimed a 7-0 win.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.

