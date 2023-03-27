Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (March 20-26): South River’s Henry Sykes and Perry Hall’s Jenna Neff

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Henry Sykes, South River, lacrosse

The senior midfielder and captain proved the glue in two quality road wins as the Seahawks opened their season with a 2-0 mark. In Tuesday’s 13-6 season-opening win at No. 11 Mt. Hebron, Sykes finished with three goals and three assists. On Friday, Sykes, a four-year varsity player, enjoyed a four-goal, one-assist performance at defending Class 1A state champion Southern-AA in a 10-7 win. His final goal of the game was vital, providing the Seahawks with a 9-7 advantage midway through the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Baltimore Sun softball preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2023 season https://t.co/G8Ma06x2n9 — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) March 19, 2023

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Jenna Neff, Perry Hall, softball

The sophomore pitcher won two games last week to open the season, allowing no earned runs while striking out a combined 13 batters. In the Gators’ 13-2 win over Dundalk on Tuesday, she gave up three hits before the game was halted after five innings because of the 10-run rule. She returned to the mound on Thursday against last year’s Baltimore County runner-up Carver A&T, also permitting three hits in seven scoreless innings as the Gators claimed a 7-0 win.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.