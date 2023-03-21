Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (March 13-19): St. Mary’s Jake Adams and Taylor Miles, Notre Dame Prep, lacrosse

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Jake Adams, St. Mary’s, lacrosse

The senior attackman has provided an early-season spark as the No. 3 Saints have enjoyed a 5-0 start. The UMBC commit opened last week with a two-goal, three-assist effort in a 21-2 win over Good Counsel on Tuesday, seeing time only in the first half as the Saints went to their reserves after jumping out to a big lead. In Friday’s 12-4 win over Pennsylvania power La Salle, Adams finished with four goals and one assist. In his second season on varsity, Adams has 11 goals and seven assists in the Saints five wins.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Taylor Miles, Notre Dame Prep, lacrosse

The Blazers opened the season with three wins last week — including two by one goal — and Miles was in the middle of all the success with 10 goals and seven draw controls. In Tuesday’s 11-10 win over Bryn Mawr, the junior attackman scored four goals and added one draw control. In Thursday’s 13-12 double overtime win against Good Counsel, she had two goals and four draw controls, the biggest coming with 34 seconds left that led to the Blazers’ tying goal to force the extra time. She closed the week with four goals and two draw controls in a 9-5 win over John Carroll.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.