Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (April 3-9): Aberdeen’s Connor Sullivan and McDonogh’s Kate Levy

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Connor Sullivan, Aberdeen, baseball

With quality work on the mound and at the plate, Sullivan was instrumental in two wins for Eagles last week. In a 3-0 win over Joppatowne last Monday, the senior pitcher tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out eight batters with the Mariners’ only hit an infield single with one out in the seventh inning. Serving as designated hitter in an 11-2 win over Elkton on Tuesday, Sullivan went 4-for-4 with five RBIs, one run scored and a stolen base. In the Eagles’ 4-2 start, Sullivan is 1-1 on the mound and batting .462 with nine RBIs.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Kate Levy, McDonogh, lacrosse

In one of the most highly anticipated games in the country, No. 2 McDonogh claimed a 10-9 win over No. 1 St. Paul’s on Thursday behind Levy’s stellar all-around play. The junior midfielder, a transfer from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, finished the game with one goal, two assists, five draw controls and two ground balls. St. Paul’s, the defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champion, is ranked No. 2 and McDonogh was No. 5 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine National Girls’ Top 25 poll. With the Eagles now 7-0 in league play and 8-1 overall, Levy has 11 goals, 12 assists, 34 draw controls, 10 ground balls and six caused turnovers.

