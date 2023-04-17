Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (April 10-16): Loyola Blakefield’s Matthew Burnam and Manchester Valley’s Emma Penczek

Loyola Blakefield boys lacrosse's Matt Burnam, left, and Manchester Valley girls lacrosse's Emma Penczek led their respective teams to big wins last week on their way to being named The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week. (Handout / HANDOUT)

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Matt Burnam, Loyola Blakefield, lacrosse

The junior attackman was instrumental in the Dons’ march to the No. 1 ranking in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 poll this week. In wins over then-No. 5 St. Paul’s and then-No. 1 McDonogh, Burnam totaled three goals and six assists, capping the week with the game-winning goal in a 14-13 win over the defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion Eagles on Friday. In Tuesday’s 11-9 win at St. Paul’s, Burnam contributed one goal and three assists as the Dons (7-3) scored five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory. On Friday, McDonogh came back to tie after trailing by nine goals only to see Burnam decide the game on a goal with 3:54 to play. He has 18 goals and 25 assists this season.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, lacrosse

In leading the Mavericks (8-0) to three wins last week, the sophomore midfielder reached a few career milestones as she registered her 100th goal, 150th point and surpassed 100 draw controls. Manchester Valley opened last week on Tuesday by handing defending Class 2A champion Century its first Carroll County loss in five years with Penczek accounting for five goals and six draw controls in a 14-7 win. At Bel Air’s Clash of the Counties Tournament on Saturday, the Mavericks claimed dominant wins over Catonsville (18-6) and South River (18-3) with Penczek totaling eight goals, four assists and 12 draw controls. For the season, she has 36 goals, 23 assists and 50 draw controls.

