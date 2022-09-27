Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Sept. 19-25): Mount Saint Joseph’s Winston Watkins and Marriotts Ridge’s Giavana Liberto

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Winston Watkins, Mount Saint Joseph, football

The junior quarterback was sensational in leading the No. 3 Gaels (3-2) to a 40-0 win over then-No. 6 Loyola Blakefield in their Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference opener on Saturday. Watkins completed 16 of 26 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns, finding four receivers for scores. A big second quarter proved key in the Gaels’ win as he found Peyton Youngbar, Avery Jones and Trey Goodridge for touchdowns. For the season, Watkins has completed 67 of 112 passes for 1,073 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Giavana Liberto, Marriotts Ridge, soccer

The senior forward has been the catalyst in the No. 7 Mustangs’ (6-2) strong start in Howard County play, including five goals and two assists in wins over Howard and No. 14 River Hill last week. On Sept. 19, in a 5-0 win over Howard, Liberto contributed to all the Mustangs scoring with three goals and two assists. In Wednesday’s 3-1 win over River Hill, she scored twice, including the opening goal that proved the game-winner. Coming off a 16-goal junior season, Liberto has 12 goals and seven assists with the Mustangs entering the week with a 6-0 mark in Howard County.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.