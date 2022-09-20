Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Sept. 12-18): Mount Saint Joseph’s Charlie Butler and Westminster’s Hannah Toth

Westminster's Hannah Toth, left, and Mount Saint Joseph's Charlie Butler are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week. (handout)

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Charlie Butler, Mount Saint Joseph, cross country

The junior enjoyed a dominating performance at Hereford’s annual Bull Run Invitational on Saturday, claiming the elite race with a time of 15 minutes, 46.7 seconds. Butler finished nearly 18 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Cameron Davis of Calvert Hall in the demanding three-mile course. Butler opened the season with a win at South River’s Seahawk Invitational and took second behind Davis at Dulaney’s Barnhart Invitational on Sept. 10.

Public and private schools all together at one cross country meet to see who the best in Maryland is. The Bull Run Invitational aimed to answer those questions. https://t.co/nvgP5VCzw9 — Tony Maluso (@TonySunSports) September 18, 2022

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Hannah Toth, Westminster, cross country

In the elite race at Hereford’s Bull Run Invitational on Saturday, the senior stayed patient early by design. Midway through the three-mile course, she made her move and overwhelmed the field in capturing the win in 18:56. The time was 13 seconds faster than Hereford’s second-place finisher Sylvia Snyder. Toth opened the season with a win at South River’s Seahawk Invitational on Sept. 3, besting a field of 133 runners.

