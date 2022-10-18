Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 9-15): Liberty’s Seth Jacobs and Spalding’s Marisol Torreyson

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Seth Jacobs, Liberty, football

The senior running back accounted for nearly 200 yards of total offense Friday against Carroll County rival South Carroll, capping his sensational outing with a 15-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left to lift the Lions to a 35-34 win over the Cavaliers. Jacobs had 26 carries for 162 yards with four touchdowns and added three receptions for 34 yards. With the Lions (5-2) now 4-0 in county play, Jacobs has 677 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in addition to nine catches for 85 yards.

Highlights from Liberty's thrilling 35-34 win over South Carroll. (Carroll County Times)

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Marisol Torreyson, Archbishop Spalding, field hockey

The versatile junior, who sees time at forward and midfield, helped the No. 2 Cavaliers keep rolling, totaling two goals and four assists in two league victories. Torreyson opened the week with a one-goal, two-assist performance in a 7-1 win over St. Paul’s on Tuesday, and she followed that with one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over No. 4 Notre Dame Prep on Thursday. With the Cavaliers (13-2) owning a 6-0 mark in Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference play, Torreyson has seven goals and nine assists.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.