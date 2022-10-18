Advertisement
High School sports

Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 9-15): Liberty’s Seth Jacobs and Spalding’s Marisol Torreyson

Liberty football senior Seth Jacobs, left, and Archbishop Spalding field hockey junior Marisol Torreyson are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Seth Jacobs, Liberty, football

The senior running back accounted for nearly 200 yards of total offense Friday against Carroll County rival South Carroll, capping his sensational outing with a 15-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left to lift the Lions to a 35-34 win over the Cavaliers. Jacobs had 26 carries for 162 yards with four touchdowns and added three receptions for 34 yards. With the Lions (5-2) now 4-0 in county play, Jacobs has 677 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in addition to nine catches for 85 yards.

Highlights from Liberty's thrilling 35-34 win over South Carroll. (Carroll County Times)

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Marisol Torreyson, Archbishop Spalding, field hockey

The versatile junior, who sees time at forward and midfield, helped the No. 2 Cavaliers keep rolling, totaling two goals and four assists in two league victories. Torreyson opened the week with a one-goal, two-assist performance in a 7-1 win over St. Paul’s on Tuesday, and she followed that with one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over No. 4 Notre Dame Prep on Thursday. With the Cavaliers (13-2) owning a 6-0 mark in Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference play, Torreyson has seven goals and nine assists.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.

