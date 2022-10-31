Advertisement
High School sports

Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 24-30): River Hill’s Benjamin Siriboury and Helen Yeung

River Hill golfers Helen Yeung, left, and Benjamin Siriboury are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf

In repeating as the Class 4A/3A state golf champion, the standout junior set a new record with his two-day total of 132 to lead River Hill to the program’s first team title at the University of Maryland Golf Course last week.

Last Monday, Siriboury set a one-day state record with his opening round 7-under 64. On Wednesday, he followed with a 3-under-par to finish with a score of 132 — two strokes better than Sherwood runner-up Bryan Kim’s two-day 134. Siriboury and Yeung were joined by teammates Mark Berg and Justin Choi in finishing with a combined 576 points to win the team crown.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf

The junior successfully defended her Class 4A/3A individual title in dominating fashion last week, shooting two 3-under rounds last Monday and Wednesday to finish with a two-day score of 136. Yeung, who was bogey-free in the two days, took a five-shot lead into Wednesday’s play and finished 13 strokes better than runner-up Lila Becker of Marriotts Ridge. Yeung was the only 4A/3A girls competitor to shoot under par in the tournament.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.

