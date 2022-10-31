Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 24-30): River Hill’s Benjamin Siriboury and Helen Yeung

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf

In repeating as the Class 4A/3A state golf champion, the standout junior set a new record with his two-day total of 132 to lead River Hill to the program’s first team title at the University of Maryland Golf Course last week.

Last Monday, Siriboury set a one-day state record with his opening round 7-under 64. On Wednesday, he followed with a 3-under-par to finish with a score of 132 — two strokes better than Sherwood runner-up Bryan Kim’s two-day 134. Siriboury and Yeung were joined by teammates Mark Berg and Justin Choi in finishing with a combined 576 points to win the team crown.

River Hill golf wins first 4A/3A state championship in program history; Benjamin Siriboury, Helen Yeung defend titles https://t.co/0vt44idZ0o — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 26, 2022

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf

The junior successfully defended her Class 4A/3A individual title in dominating fashion last week, shooting two 3-under rounds last Monday and Wednesday to finish with a two-day score of 136. Yeung, who was bogey-free in the two days, took a five-shot lead into Wednesday’s play and finished 13 strokes better than runner-up Lila Becker of Marriotts Ridge. Yeung was the only 4A/3A girls competitor to shoot under par in the tournament.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.