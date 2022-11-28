Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 20-27): Dunbar’s Devin Roche and Fallston’s Katherine King

Dunbar football player Devin Roche, left, and Fallston soccer player Katherine King are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week. (Baltimore Sun Handout, Karl Merton Ferron)

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football

The senior quarterback-running back, last year’s All-Metro Offensive Player of the Year, helped lead the defending Class 2A/1A state champion and No. 3 Poets (12-0) to another trip to the title game with a 154-yard, three-touchdown performance in Saturday’s 46-7 semifinal win over Calvert. This season, Roche has rushed for 1,370 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 884 passing yards and eight more throwing scores. Dunbar will take on Patuxent for the state title at noon Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Dylan Manna’s late field goal lifts No. 5 Calvert Hall to 17-14 victory over Loyola Blakefield in 102nd Turkey Bowl https://t.co/9c0JJKkQeR — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) November 24, 2022

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Katherine King, Fallston, soccer

The senior forward, an All-Metro first-team pick as a junior, closed out her career in sensational fashion in the No. 12 Cougars’ (16-3) successful defense of their Class 1A state crown on Nov. 19. She finished with three goals in a 3-2 win over South Carroll, including the tying and game-winning goal midway through the second half. King scored 23 seconds into the game and then, after the Cavaliers took a 2-1 halftime lead, added goals in the 54th and 57th minutes to seal the championship. She finished the season with 20 goals and 14 assists.

Behind Katherine King, Fallston girls soccer repeats as Class 1A state champion with 3-2 win over South Carroll https://t.co/fK5uhnRpwZ — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) November 19, 2022

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.