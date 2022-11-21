Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 13-19): Archbishop Spalding’s Hakim Simms and Liberty’s Paige Coulson

Spalding football's Hakim Simms, left, and Liberty volleyball's Paige Coulson are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Hakim Simms, Archbishop Spalding, football

The No. 2 Cavaliers claimed their first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship with a 34-10 win over defending champion Calvert Hall on Friday and the senior running back’s 142-yard, two-touchdown performance on 18 carries earned him Most Valuable Player honors for the game. Simms’ 86-yard touchdown run provided Spalding with a 14-3 lead and he later scored from 10 yards out. For the season, he rushed 224 times for 1,205 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns.

Archbishop Spalding football completes long-awaited dream, beating Calvert Hall, 34-10 for first MIAA A Conference title https://t.co/6AalaUDflu — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) November 19, 2022

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Paige Coulson, Liberty, volleyball

The senior outside hitter enjoyed a dominant closing week as the Lions claimed the Class 2A state championship and secured a 20-0 season. In Thursday’s championship match against Middletown, Coulson finished with 17 kills and 24 digs as the Lions won in four sets, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19. In the semifinal win over Hereford, Coulson contributed 19 kills, 23 digs and seven aces. For the season, Coulson finished with 217 kills, 254 digs and 79 aces.

Sarah Hart, Paige Coulson lead Liberty volleyball to Class 2A state title with 3-1 win over Middletown https://t.co/2FD91hrASR — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) November 18, 2022

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.