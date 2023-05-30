Baltimore Sun high school Athlete of the Week (May 22-28): Oakland Mills’ Shane King and Manchester Valley’s Emma Penczek

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Shane King, Oakland Mills, track and field

The senior sprinter led the Scorpions to a second straight Class 2A state championship Saturday at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex. King won the 100-meter dash (10.96 seconds), the 200 (21.91) and was part of the winning 4x100- and 4X400 relay-teams to finish with four gold medals. King set the tone in the 100, the day’s second race in which the Scorpions had the first-, second- and fifth-place finishers with McHargh taking second and Doctor coming across in fifth. Oakland Mills totaled 139 points with Howard County foe Glenelg taking second with 47.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, lacrosse

The sophomore attacker scored nine goals in leading the Mavericks to a 15-7 win over Middletown for the Class 2A state title Thursday night at Stevenson University. The output set a new Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association record for goals in a state championship game. Penczek opened the scoring in the game’s first minute and led the way in the Mavericks’ second-half comeback as they trailed by two goals at halftime. On the season, Penczek finished with 93 goals, 43 assists, 129 draw controls and 37 caused turnovers. In winning the program’s fourth state crown, Manchester Valley completed a perfect season with a 19-0 mark.

Editor’s note: This is our last high school Athletes of the Week story until the fall.