Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (May 15-21): McDonogh’s McCabe Millon and Patterson Mill’s Kenzie Knight

McDonogh boys lacrosse's McCabe Millon, left, and Patterson Mill softball's Kenzie Knight are The Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week after leading their teams to some playoff hardware.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: McCabe Millon, McDonogh, lacrosse

The senior attackman came up big in helping the No. 1 Eagles (17-1) claim their second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship, totaling four goals and four assists in two playoff wins last week. On Tuesday, the Virginia commit scored three goals in McDonogh’s 8-7 semifinal win over No. 4 Boys’ Latin — including the overtime game-winner. He followed with a one-goal, four-assist performance in Friday’s 14-5 win over No. 2 Calvert Hall in the championship game.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Kenzie Knight, Patterson Mill, softball

The sophomore center fielder led the No. 10 Huskies (18-3) to three Class 1A playoff wins last week, highlighted by a six-RBI effort in Friday’s 17-7 state quarterfinal win over No. 3 Francis Scott Key. Knight went 5-for-6 in the game with two triples and two runs scored. The Huskies opened the week with an 8-2 win over Fallston last Monday and followed with a 7-1 win over Perryville to win the region title; Knight combined to go 5-for-8 with three RBIs and one run in the wins. Patterson Mill meets North Dorchester in Tuesday’s state semifinals.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.