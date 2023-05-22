Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (May 15-21): McDonogh’s McCabe Millon and Patterson Mill’s Kenzie Knight

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.
Boys sport Athlete of the Week: McCabe Millon, McDonogh, lacrosse
The senior attackman came up big in helping the No. 1 Eagles (17-1) claim their second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship, totaling four goals and four assists in two playoff wins last week. On Tuesday, the Virginia commit scored three goals in McDonogh’s 8-7 semifinal win over No. 4 Boys’ Latin — including the overtime game-winner. He followed with a one-goal, four-assist performance in Friday’s 14-5 win over No. 2 Calvert Hall in the championship game.
Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Kenzie Knight, Patterson Mill, softball
The sophomore center fielder led the No. 10 Huskies (18-3) to three Class 1A playoff wins last week, highlighted by a six-RBI effort in Friday’s 17-7 state quarterfinal win over No. 3 Francis Scott Key. Knight went 5-for-6 in the game with two triples and two runs scored. The Huskies opened the week with an 8-2 win over Fallston last Monday and followed with a 7-1 win over Perryville to win the region title; Knight combined to go 5-for-8 with three RBIs and one run in the wins. Patterson Mill meets North Dorchester in Tuesday’s state semifinals.
