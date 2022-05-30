Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (May 23-29): Glenelg’s Nick Duvall and Howard’s Nimrit Ahuja

Glenelg's Jeff Duvall and Howard's Nimrit Ahuja are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week for May 23-29.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Nick Duvall, Glenelg, baseball

The junior enjoyed a fine pitching performance and produced the biggest hit of the day in leading No. 5 Glenelg (19-5) to a 4-1 win over previously unbeaten Patuxent (21-1) for the Class 2A state championship on Saturday. With the game tied at 1 in the top of the sixth inning, Duvall delivered a three-run double to break open a close game. With the three-run lead, he pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth before reliever Jackson Kelley pitched the seventh to earn the save. In his six innings, Duvall allowed one run and two hits to get the win.

This season, Duvall went 4-1 with a 0.35 ERA, striking out 32 batters in 39-plus innings. He batted .367 with 27 RBIs and 11 runs. The sixth-inning double was his 11th of the season.

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (May 30 - FINAL) https://t.co/ScGQ6gXEQ4 — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) May 30, 2022

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Nimrit Ahuja, Howard, track and field

The standout senior won two individual titles and a third in a relay to lead the Lions to the Class 3A state championship Saturday at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex. Ahuja won the 800- and 1,600-meter races and teamed with Hannah Schwab, Jasmine Wilson and Kiley Mann to capture the 4x800 relay. The Lions easily outpointed second-place Linganore, 104-52.

In the cross country season, Ahuja set a new course record in winning the Howard County individual title at Centennial, and her sixth-place finish led the Lions to a state title. In the indoor track and field season, she took first in the 1,600, second in the 800 and was part of the winning 4x800 relay at states.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Nimrit Ahuja, Howard HS, wins the girls 3A 800m with a 2:16.14 PR. 1A/2A/3A/4A Maryland state track and field championships, Saturday May 28, 2022 at Prince Georges Sports and Learning Complex Stadium in Landover, MD. (Mark D. Wecht/Capital Gazette)

Previous winners

May 16-22: McCabe Millon, McDonogh, lacrosse (boys sport); Maddie Karns, South Carroll, softball (girls sport)

May 9-15: Thomas Smith IV, Calvert Hall, track and field (boys sport); Madison Beale, St. Paul’s, lacrosse (girls sport)

May 2-8: Caleb Estes, Archbishop Spalding, baseball (boys sport); Sara Novak, Oakland Mills, lacrosse (girls sport)

April 25-May 1: Brian Ruppel, Catonsville, lacrosse (boys sport); Mallory Cooper, Carver A&T, softball (girls sport)

April 18-24: Chase Supensky, Towson, baseball (boys sport); Hannah Zabik, Century, softball (girls sport)

April 11-17: Aiden Dixon, Fallston, lacrosse (boys sport); Lauren Hackett, Century, lacrosse (girls sport)

April 4-10: Josh Flick, Centennial, lacrosse (boys sport); Denisha McLaurin, Woodlawn, track and field (girls sport)

March 21-27: Ryan Edmonds, Archbishop Curley, baseball (boys sport); Caroline Little, Century, lacrosse (girls sport)

March 14-20: Michael Weisshaar, Spalding, lacrosse (boys sport); Annabelle Jackson, Maryvale Prep, lacrosse (girls sport)

March 7-13: Donovan Young, Gilman, track and field (boys sport); Da’Brya Clark, Poly, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 28-March 6: AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, wrestling (boys sport); Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 21-27: Bryson Tucker, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Ny’ceara Pryor, Western, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 14-20: Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, track and field (boys sport); Piper Lentz, Hereford, track and field (girls sport)

Feb. 7-13: Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph, wrestling (boys sport); Myah Hazelton, Sparrows Point, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Alan Cherches, McDonogh, swimming (boys sport); Jillian Crawford, Fallston, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 24-30: Camerin Horton, City, basketball (boys sport); Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boys sport); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boys sport); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boys sport); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boys sport); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boys sport); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girls sport)

Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boys sport); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girls sport)

Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boys sport); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girls sport)

Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girls sport)

Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boys sport); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girls sport)

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boys sport); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girls sport)

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boys sport); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girls sport)

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boys sport); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girls sport)

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boys sport); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girls sport)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boys sport); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boys sport); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boys sport); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girls sport)

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boys sport); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girls sport)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.