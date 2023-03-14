Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (March 6-12): Parkville’s Josiah Legree and Glen Burnie’s Amourie Porter

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Josiah Legree, Parkville, basketball

The junior guard proved clutch during vital stretches last week in leading the Knights (27-1) to the program’s first Class 4A state championship. In Saturday’s 72-56 win over Meade in the title game, he scored 22 points — including 14 straight in the difference-making third quarter — and added five assists. In Wednesday’s 71-58 semifinal win over Gaithersburg, he got the Knights off to a fast start with 10 first-quarter points in a 21-point performance. Legree averaged 16 points, five assists and four rebounds this season.

Advertisement

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie, basketball

All season, the senior guard did a lot of everything to lead the Gophers (24-2) and it was much of the same in the team’s 43-40 Class 4A state title win over Churchill on Saturday. Porter finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and four steals as Glen Burnie rallied in the fourth quarter for the program’s first state title. Porter, who posted 11 points in the Gophers’ 45-28 semifinal win over Severna Park last Tuesday, averaged 21.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 5.5 steals this season.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.