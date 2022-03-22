Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (March-14-20): Spalding’s Michael Weisshaar and Maryvale Prep’s Annabelle Jackson

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.
Boys’ Sports Athlete of the Week: Michael Weisshaar, Spalding, lacrosse
In the Cavaliers’ 2-1 start this season, the senior midfielder has 12 goals and five assists, including a six-goal effort in an impressive 14-10 road win at Washington D.C. area power Bullis Prep. Weisshaar, who was the C. Markland Kelly Award winner as a junior, finished with 48 goals and 23 assists last season in leading the Cavaliers to their first trip to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A title game. He has committed to play at Towson University.
Girls’ Sports Athlete of the Week: Annabelle Jackson, Maryvale Prep, lacrosse
The senior attack has led the Lions to an impressive 4-0 start, including three wins last week when she accounted for 13 goals and two assists. On March 14, Jackson totaled five goals and one assist in a 16-6 win over Hill Academy. The Lions opened Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference play with a 15-9 win over John Carroll with Jackson finishing with four goals. In Friday’s 9-6 win against league foe Severn, she enjoyed a four-goal, one-assist performance. The American University commit has 15 goals and three assists this season.
Previous winners
March 7-13: Donovan Young, Gilman, track and field (boys sport); Da’Brya Clark, Poly, basketball (girls sport)
Feb. 28-March 6: AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, wrestling (boys sport); Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie, basketball (girls sport)
Feb. 21-27: Bryson Tucker, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Ny’ceara Pryor, Western, basketball (girls sport)
Feb. 14-20: Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, track and field (boys sport); Piper Lentz, Hereford, track and field (girls sport)
Feb. 7-13: Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph, wrestling (boys sport); Myah Hazelton, Sparrows Point, basketball (girls sport)
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Alan Cherches, McDonogh, swimming (boys sport); Jillian Crawford, Fallston, basketball (girls sport)
Jan. 24-30: Camerin Horton, City, basketball (boys sport); Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball (girls sport)
Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boys sport); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girls sport)
Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boys sport); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girls sport)
Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boys sport); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girls sport)
Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boys sport); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girls sport)
Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boys sport); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girls sport)
Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girls sport)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boys sport); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girls sport)
Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boys sport); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girls sport)
Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girls sport)
Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boys sport); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girls sport)
Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boys sport); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girls sport)
Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boys sport); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girls sport)
Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boys sport); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girls sport)
Varsity Highlights
Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boys sport); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girls sport)
Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boys sport); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girls sport)
Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boys sport); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girls sport)
Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boys sport); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girls sport)
Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boys sport); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girls sport)
Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girls sport)
To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.