Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Jan. 17-23): SEED’s Christian Thomas and Centennial’s Lauren Pellegrini

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.
Boy Athlete of the Week: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball
A 6-foot-6 freshman, Thomas is excelling in his role as a point forward, averaging 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and two steals per game in leading SEED to a 5-2 mark this season. Thomas was all-around sensational in two wins last week. In a 70-60 win over City Neighbors on Jan. 18, he finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and two steals. The following day, as SEED beat Ben Franklin, 64-58, Thomas posted 20 points, 24 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals.
Girl Athlete of the Week: Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball
A varsity player since her freshman year, the senior guard has led the Eagles (4-4) to three straight wins, including tightly-contested Howard County victories over Wilde Lake and Reservoir last week. In Wednesday’s 52-51 win over the Wildecats, Pellegrini scored a team-high 28 points and added four rebounds, two assists and a steal. In getting past Reservoir, 51-42, on Friday, she finished with 29 points, three rebounds, two assists and six steals. Pellegrini is averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.
Previous winners
Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boy); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girl)
Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boy); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girl)
Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boy); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girl)
Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boy); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girl)
Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boy); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girl)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boy); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girl)
Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boy); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girl)
Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girl)
Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)
Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)
Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)
Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)
Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)
To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.