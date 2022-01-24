Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Jan. 17-23): SEED’s Christian Thomas and Centennial’s Lauren Pellegrini

A 6-foot-6 freshman, Thomas is excelling in his role as a point forward, averaging 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and two steals per game in leading SEED to a 5-2 mark this season. Thomas was all-around sensational in two wins last week. In a 70-60 win over City Neighbors on Jan. 18, he finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and two steals. The following day, as SEED beat Ben Franklin, 64-58, Thomas posted 20 points, 24 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals.