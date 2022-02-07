xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Jan. 31-Feb. 6): McDonogh’s Alan Cherches and Fallston’s Jillian Crawford

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 07, 2022 1:13 PM
McDonogh's Alan Cherches, left, and Fallston's Jilllian Crawford, right, are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week for Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
McDonogh's Alan Cherches, left, and Fallston's Jilllian Crawford, right, are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week for Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.

Boy Athlete of the Week: Alan Cherches, McDonogh, swimming

The standout senior enjoyed a dominating performance at Saturday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship meet to lead the Eagles to their fourth straight league crown.

Cherches won two individual races and was instrumental in two winning relay events as McDonogh outscored runner-up Loyola Blakefield, 539.5 to 488, at Loyola Maryland’s Mangione Aquatic Center. The Penn commit won the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke events in addition to helping the Eagles capture the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

A varsity performer since his freshman year, he was part of three MIAA A championships with McDonogh not competing last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Girl Athlete of the Week: Jillian Crawford, Fallston, basketball

The senior point guard led the Cougars (13-3) to two wins last week to clinch the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference regular-season crown with a 10-0 mark.

[More from sports] Five things we learned from Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh at Ravens’ season wrap-ups

In a 71-48 win over C. Milton Wright last Monday, Crawford finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. In Thursday’s 34-26 league-clinching win over Harford Tech, she had 15 points and six rebounds, securing the victory with four free throws in the final minute of play.

A four-year varsity player and three-year captain, Crawford is committed to play at Millersville University. She was also the starting goalkeeper on the Cougars’ Class 1A state championship soccer team and is a standout shortstop for the softball team.

Previous winners

Jan. 24-30: Camerin Horton, City, basketball (boy); Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball (girl)

Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boy); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girl)

Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boy); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girl)

[More from sports] ‘Cool Runnings’ 2.0: Morgan State graduate Rolando Reid realizes Olympic dream as member of Jamaican bobsled team

Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boy); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girl)

Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boy); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girl)

Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boy); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girl)

Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boy); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girl)

Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boy); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girl)

[More from sports] How each issue at the heart of the MLB lockout could impact the Orioles

Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boy); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girl)

Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girl)

Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)

[More from sports] Howard High girls basketball guard Samiyah Nasir and former Dunbar, NBA star Muggsy Bogues develop unlikely friendship

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)

[More from sports] St. Frances football standout Lamar Patterson dies in car crash with light rail train on way to school

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.

