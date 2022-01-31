Baltimore Sun’s high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 24-30): City’s Camerin Horton and North Harford’s Laynie Sheahy

In three straight days, the junior forward had three double-doubles and more to lead the No. 13 Knights (11-1) to three wins last week. On Tuesday, Horton totaled 28 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 69-37 win over Reginald Lewis. The following day, in a 69-50 win over Forest Park, he finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. He closed the week with a 22-point, 12-rebound performance in a 68-59 win over Meade on Thursday.