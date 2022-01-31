Baltimore Sun’s high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 24-30): City’s Camerin Horton and North Harford’s Laynie Sheahy

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.
Boy Athlete of the Week: Camerin Horton, City, basketball
In three straight days, the junior forward had three double-doubles and more to lead the No. 13 Knights (11-1) to three wins last week. On Tuesday, Horton totaled 28 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 69-37 win over Reginald Lewis. The following day, in a 69-50 win over Forest Park, he finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. He closed the week with a 22-point, 12-rebound performance in a 68-59 win over Meade on Thursday.
For the season, Horton is averaging 20.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals.
Girl Athlete of the Week: Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball
The senior guard proved poised and steady, and included a defining moment in leading the Hawks (8-6) to two tightly-contested Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference wins last week. In a 49-46 win over Havre de Grace on Jan. 24, Sheahy hit a game-winning 3 pointer in the closing seconds to cap an 18-point, three-rebound, three-steal performance. She followed with 15 points – including four 3 pointers -- as North Harford got past Perryville, 57-54. For the season, Sheahy is averaging 12 points per game with 37 rebounds, 30 steals and 20 assists.
Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boy); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girl)
Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boy); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girl)
Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boy); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girl)
Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boy); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girl)
Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boy); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girl)
Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boy); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girl)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boy); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girl)
Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boy); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girl)
Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girl)
Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)
Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)
Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)
Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)
Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)
