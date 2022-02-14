Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Feb. 6-13): Mount Saint Joseph’s Jacob Wright and Sparrows Point’s Myah Hazelton

The standout senior was one of five individual champions to help lead the No. 1 Gaels to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament title Saturday at Gilman, outpointing runner-up No. 2 Loyola Blakefield by a 303.5 to 240 margin. Wright captured the 132-pound class with a 4-0 decision over McDonogh’s Enzo Bell to win his first MIAA crown. Wright took third in the tournament as a freshman and sophomore.