Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Feb. 6-13): Mount Saint Joseph’s Jacob Wright and Sparrows Point’s Myah Hazelton

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.
Boy Athlete of the Week: Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph, wrestling
The standout senior was one of five individual champions to help lead the No. 1 Gaels to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament title Saturday at Gilman, outpointing runner-up No. 2 Loyola Blakefield by a 303.5 to 240 margin. Wright captured the 132-pound class with a 4-0 decision over McDonogh’s Enzo Bell to win his first MIAA crown. Wright took third in the tournament as a freshman and sophomore.
This season, Wright is 31-5 with 22 pins and also won the War on the Shore tournament while earning All-America honors at the Beast of the East. Wright has 122 career wins, 66 by fall.
Girl Athlete of the Week: Myah Hazelton, Sparrows Point, basketball
The 6-foot-4 sophomore forward has led the Pointers to a 13-2 mark, already a program-best in wins, by averaging 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots per game. Consistency has been one of Hazelton’s biggest strengths this season and it was once again prominent in two wins last week.
In a 56-11 victory over Patapsco last Monday, she finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. She followed with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks on Wednesday as the Pointers beat Eastern Tech, 58-43. Hazelton is shooting 89% from the free-throw line.
Previous winners
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Alan Cherches, McDonogh, swimming (boy); Jillian Crawford, Fallston, basketball (girl)
Jan. 24-30: Camerin Horton, City, basketball (boy); Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball (girl)
Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boy); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girl)
Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boy); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girl)
Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boy); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girl)
Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boy); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girl)
Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boy); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girl)
Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boy); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girl)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boy); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girl)
Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boy); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girl)
Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girl)
Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)
Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)
Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)
Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)
Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)
To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.