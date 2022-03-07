Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Feb. 28-March 6): South Carroll’s AJ Rodrigues and Glen Burnie’s Amourie Porter

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.
Boy Athlete of the Week: AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, wrestling
The standout junior capped his undefeated season with a 3-1 win over Stephen Decatur’s two-time state champion Noah Reho in the 2A/1A 160-pound championship match Saturday at the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament at The Show Place Arena. With the match tied at 1, Rodrigues picked up the winning takedown with two seconds left to hand Reho his first loss of the season. He reached the finals with two first-period falls and a second-period pin in the semifinals.
Rodrigues, who is a three-time Carroll County champion and two-time region and state champion, went 40-0 for the season and is now 100-2 in his career.
Girl Athlete of the Week: Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie, basketball
The junior guard thrived in three wins last week that has the Gophers (22-0) set to make their first state semifinal appearance since 1983. In wins over Anne Arundel rivals Arundel and Old Mill to claim the Class 4A East Region I and then a state quarterfinal win over Parkdale, Porter averaged 23.5 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
In Saturday’s 56-39 state quarterfinal victory over Parkdale, she opened with the Gophers’ first nine points and scored 24 of her 28 points in their take-charge first half and added eight steals, six rebounds and six assists. Porter is averaging 18.4 points, 10 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season for the Gophers, who will meet Western in Tuesday’s semifinal at 5 p.m. at Paint Branch.
Previous winners
Feb. 21-27: Bryson Tucker, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boy); Ny’ceara Pryor, Western, basketball (girl)
Feb. 14-20: Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, track and field (boy); Piper Lentz, Hereford, track and field (girl)
Feb. 7-13: Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph, wrestling (boy); Myah Hazelton, Sparrows Point, basketball (girl)
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Alan Cherches, McDonogh, swimming (boy); Jillian Crawford, Fallston, basketball (girl)
Jan. 24-30: Camerin Horton, City, basketball (boy); Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball (girl)
Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boy); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girl)
Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boy); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girl)
Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boy); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girl)
Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boy); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girl)
Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boy); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girl)
Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boy); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girl)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boy); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girl)
Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boy); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girl)
Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girl)
Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)
Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)
Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)
Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)
Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)
To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.