Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Feb. 28-March 6): South Carroll’s AJ Rodrigues and Glen Burnie’s Amourie Porter

The standout junior capped his undefeated season with a 3-1 win over Stephen Decatur’s two-time state champion Noah Reho in the 2A/1A 160-pound championship match Saturday at the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament at The Show Place Arena. With the match tied at 1, Rodrigues picked up the winning takedown with two seconds left to hand Reho his first loss of the season. He reached the finals with two first-period falls and a second-period pin in the semifinals.