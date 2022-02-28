Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Feb. 21-27): Mount Saint Joseph’s Bryson Tucker and Western’s Ny’ceara Pryor

The senior point guard, a starter since her freshman year, was dominant and dazzling in leading the No. 5 Doves to a convincing 75-51 win over rival No. 10 Poly in Tuesday’s Baltimore City girls basketball championship game at Dunbar. Pryor finished with 35 points and added seven assists, six rebounds and five steals — taking charge of the game with 12 of her points coming in a four-minute stretch in the second quarter as the Doves (16-2) pulled away.