Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Feb. 14-20): Oakland Mills’ Judson Lincoln IV and Hereford’s Piper Lentz

Piper won the 800 meters (2:26.22) and 1,600, and helped the Bulls to more team points with the second in the 4x400-meter relay. The Amherst commit also swept the 800 and 1,600 at the Baltimore County and Class 2A Central region championships. Since her freshman year, Piper has been part of the six indoor and outdoor track and field state championships with the Bulls not competing in either last year due to coronavirus concerns.