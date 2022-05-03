Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (April 25-May 1): Catonsville’s Brian Ruppel and Carver A&T’s Mallory Cooper

Catonsville lacrosse's Brian Ruppel, left, and Carver A&T softball's Mallory Cooper, right, are The Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week for April 25-May 1.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Brian Ruppel, Catonsville, lacrosse

The senior goalie enjoyed another remarkable week, leading the No. 11 Comets to two more wins as they improved to 13-0.

Advertisement

In Wednesday’s 11-4 victory over Marriotts Ridge, Ruppel finished with 19 saves to match his season high. On Thursday, he made 10 saves and added five ground balls as the Comets claimed an 11-6 win over Baltimore County rival Dulaney. The victory moved Catonsville to 4-0 in the county’s Division I, which locked up first place.

This season, the Maryland commit has turned away 97 shots for a 71% save rate while allowing just 3.3 goals per game. The team captain has also scooped up 23 ground balls and distributed the ball effectively to help the Comets’ clearing game.

Advertisement

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Mallory Cooper, Carver A&T, softball

The Wildcats enjoyed a highly productive 4-0 week, including three Baltimore County Division I wins. Their standout junior pitcher was in the middle of all that success.

Cooper secured the victory in three games — highlighted by a 6-0 win over second-place Catonsville on Friday — and also produced at the plate. She opened the week with a no-hitter in a 7-0 win over Sparrows Point on April 25, striking out 16 batters. In 21 innings pitched, she had a 1.29 ERA with 46 strikeouts. At the plate, she batted .714 with nine RBIs and seven runs, including a 4-for-4 day against Catonsville that helped avenge the team’s only loss.

Carver A&T (11-1) is atop the league standings at 8-1. Cooper is 8-1 on the mound and batting .529.

Previous winners

April 18-24: Chase Supensky, Towson, baseball (boys sport); Hannah Zabik, Century, softball (girls sport)

April 11-17: Aiden Dixon, Fallston, lacrosse (boys sport); Lauren Hackett, Century, lacrosse (girls sport)

April 4-10: Josh Flick, Centennial, lacrosse (boys sport); Denisha McLaurin, Woodlawn, track and field (girls sport)

March 21-27: Ryan Edmonds, Archbishop Curley, baseball (boys sport); Caroline Little, Century, lacrosse (girls sport)

March 14-20: Michael Weisshaar, Spalding, lacrosse (boys sport); Annabelle Jackson, Maryvale Prep, lacrosse (girls sport)

Advertisement

March 7-13: Donovan Young, Gilman, track and field (boys sport); Da’Brya Clark, Poly, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 28-March 6: AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, wrestling (boys sport); Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 21-27: Bryson Tucker, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Ny’ceara Pryor, Western, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 14-20: Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, track and field (boys sport); Piper Lentz, Hereford, track and field (girls sport)

Feb. 7-13: Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph, wrestling (boys sport); Myah Hazelton, Sparrows Point, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Alan Cherches, McDonogh, swimming (boys sport); Jillian Crawford, Fallston, basketball (girls sport)

Advertisement

Jan. 24-30: Camerin Horton, City, basketball (boys sport); Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boys sport); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boys sport); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boys sport); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boys sport); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boys sport); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girls sport)

Advertisement

Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girls sport)

Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boys sport); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girls sport)

Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boys sport); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girls sport)

Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girls sport)

Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boys sport); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girls sport)

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boys sport); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girls sport)

Advertisement

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boys sport); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girls sport)

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boys sport); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girls sport)

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boys sport); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girls sport)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boys sport); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boys sport); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boys sport); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girls sport)

Advertisement

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boys sport); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girls sport)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.