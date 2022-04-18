Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (April 11-17): Fallston’s Aiden Dixon and Century’s Lauren Hackett

Fallston’s Aiden Dixon, left, and Century’s Lauren Hackett are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week for April 11-17.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Aiden Dixon, Fallston, lacrosse

The junior midfielder continued his dominance in the faceoff circle in helping the Cougars (8-2) to three wins last week, highlighted by claiming their annual Fred Sheckells Memorial Tournament on Saturday. In the tournament’s championship game — a 12-11 overtime win against Archbishop Curley — Dixon won 19 of 23 faceoffs, had 10 ground balls and scored two goals. The host Cougars opened the tournament with a 12-10 win over Dulaney with Dixon winning 19 of 24 faceoffs, scooping up 17 ground balls and tallying one goal.

The defending Class 1A champion Cougars opened last week with a 10-6 win at Glenelg on Tuesday with Dixon winning 14 of 20 faceoffs and collecting seven ground balls. For the season, he has won more than 75% of the faceoffs he’s taken and totaled more than 100 ground balls.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Lauren Hackett, Century, lacrosse

In the No. 7 Knights’ 4-0 week — highlighted by Saturday’s title at the 4 Causes 4 Champions Tournament in Elkridge — the senior attack totaled 13 goals and five assists. In the tournament’s title game against Carroll County rival and defending Class 1A champion Liberty, she scored five goals in the Knights’ 11-9 win. In reaching the title game, the Knights claimed a 9-7 win over defending Class 4A champ Broadneck with Hackett scoring two goals.

On Tuesday, Hackett enjoyed a three-goal, two-assist performance in Century’s 13-8 win over Manchester Valley with both teams coming into the game undefeated in Carroll County play. On Thursday, the Knights claimed a 20-5 win over Catonsville with Hackett totaling three goals and three assists. The Salisbury commit, a varsity player since her freshman year, now has 25 goals and 15 assists this season.

Previous winners

April 4-10: Josh Flick, Centennial, lacrosse (boys sport); Denisha McLaurin, Woodlawn, track and field (girls sport)

March 21-27: Ryan Edmonds, Archbishop Curley, baseball (boys sport); Caroline Little, Century, lacrosse (girls sport)

March 14-20: Michael Weisshaar, Spalding, lacrosse (boys sport); Annabelle Jackson, Maryvale Prep, lacrosse (girls sport)

March 7-13: Donovan Young, Gilman, track and field (boys sport); Da’Brya Clark, Poly, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 28-March 6: AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, wrestling (boys sport); Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 21-27: Bryson Tucker, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Ny’ceara Pryor, Western, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 14-20: Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, track and field (boys sport); Piper Lentz, Hereford, track and field (girls sport)

Feb. 7-13: Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph, wrestling (boys sport); Myah Hazelton, Sparrows Point, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Alan Cherches, McDonogh, swimming (boys sport); Jillian Crawford, Fallston, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 24-30: Camerin Horton, City, basketball (boys sport); Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boys sport); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boys sport); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boys sport); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boys sport); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boys sport); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girls sport)

Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boys sport); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girls sport)

Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boys sport); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girls sport)

Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girls sport)

Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boys sport); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girls sport)

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boys sport); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girls sport)

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boys sport); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girls sport)

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boys sport); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girls sport)

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boys sport); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girls sport)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boys sport); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boys sport); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boys sport); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girls sport)

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boys sport); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girls sport)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.