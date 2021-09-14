Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Sept. 6-11): Calvert Hall’s Noah Brannock and Glenelg’s Mackenzie Calhoun

The Cardinals set the tone with a five-play, 47-yard drive in the first quarter that was capped by Brannock’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Donnie Lewis. Brannock then finished off a seven-play, 53-yard drive with the five-yard in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Cardinals marched 63 yards with Brannock connecting with Rahkeem Smith on a 15-yard throw for their final touchdown.