Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Sept. 20-25): Loyola Blakefield’s Jordy Eckman and Bel Air’s Elizabeth Pickett

On her 3-mile home course, Pickett finished in 19 minutes, 21.5 seconds to lead the Bobcats to the team win. Pickett’s season highlight to date took place at Hereford’s Bull Run Invitational on Sept. 18 when she claimed the medium schools race. Her time of 19:31 was not only the fastest in her race but in all four of the event’s divisions — elite, large and small — that totals 565 runners.