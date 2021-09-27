Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Sept. 20-25): Loyola Blakefield’s Jordy Eckman and Bel Air’s Elizabeth Pickett

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.
Boy Athlete of the Week: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer
The junior goalkeeper was sensational in three starts last week, not allowing a goal in leading the No. 9 Dons (5-3-3) to two wins and a tie in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.
Eckman opened with four saves in a 0-0 tie against John Carroll on Monday, then made five stops in a 1-0 win over Mount Saint Joseph on Wednesday. He had another shutout and made four saves Saturday in a 2-0 win over Concordia Prep that avenged a 4-2 loss on Sept. 8.
Eckman has played a leadership role for a young team that started the season with 0-3-2. In his second varsity season, Eckman has six shutouts with 50 saves and seven goals allowed. The Dons are 5-0-1 after the rocky start and own a 0-0 tie against No. 1 Calvert Hall and a 2-1 win over No. 2 McDonogh.
Girl Athlete of the Week: Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country
The senior has dominated the early season with her latest victory coming in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference tri-meet against Patterson Mill and Rising Sun last Tuesday.
On her 3-mile home course, Pickett finished in 19 minutes, 21.5 seconds to lead the Bobcats to the team win. Pickett’s season highlight to date took place at Hereford’s Bull Run Invitational on Sept. 18 when she claimed the medium schools race. Her time of 19:31 was not only the fastest in her race but in all four of the event’s divisions — elite, large and small — that totals 565 runners.
Pickett, who has been on varsity since her freshman year, has won all three meets she has competed in this season. She is still weighing college options with Pitt, Penn State, South Carolina, Northwestern and Louisville among schools she’s showing interest in.
Previous winners
Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)
To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.