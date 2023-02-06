Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Jan. 29-Feb. 5): Mount Saint Joseph’s Brandon Beall and Howard’s Meghan Yarnevich

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Brandon Beall, Mount Saint Joseph, wrestling

Cracking the varsity lineup for the first time for the No. 1 Gaels, the 195-pound sophomore made it count in a big way at No. 2 South Carroll on Thursday. In front of a crowd in a sold-out gym with the Gaels trailing 25-18, Beall scored a clutch second-period pin against Jenaro Marchany to change the momentum. In the first period, Beall managed a takedown to go into the second period with a 2-0 lead. Then, 23 seconds in, he was able to get the pin for his first varsity win. Mount Saint Joseph went on to claim a 36-25 win and remain undefeated at 9-0.

‘The best need to see the best’: No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph, No. 2 South Carroll wrestling deliver big-time atmosphere https://t.co/TGFSIfk9M3 — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) February 3, 2023

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Meghan Yarnevich, Howard, basketball

The 6-foot-1 forward continued her dominating sophomore season by helping the No. 4 Lions (17-1, 13-0 in Howard County) to three more league wins last week. In victories against No. 8 River Hill (77-35 last Monday), Oakland Mills (61-24 on Wednesday) and Hammond (74-43 on Friday), she totaled 72 points and 28 rebounds. Against River Hill, which went into the game in second place behind Howard, Yarnevich enjoyed a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds. With a fine inside-outside game, she’s averaging 17.8 points per game this season — shooting 52% from the 3-point line — and eight rebounds.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.