High School sports

Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Jan. 15-21): Meade’s Shawn Jones and Mt. Hebron’s Arayana Ladson

Baltimore Sun
Meade's Shawn Jones, left, and Mt. Hebron's Arayana Ladson are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Shawn Jones, Meade, basketball

The 6-foot-6 senior forward, who averages 18 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season, is enjoying a banner year in leading the Mustangs to a 13-1 mark. In Anne Arundel County wins over Severna Park, North County and South River last week, he produced a combined 45 points, 31 rebounds, 13 assists and seven blocks.

His highlight performance came in Saturday’s 84-80 double-overtime win against South River at DeMatha Catholic’s Capitol Hoops Challenge, in which he totaled 22 points and 11 rebounds while going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the second extra session to help secure the win.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Arayana Ladson, Mt. Hebron, track and field

The standout junior had a record-breaking performance in leading the Vikings to the Howard County indoor track and field championship on Friday at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex. Ladson won three events — setting two personal records and added a second-place finish in another — as Mt. Hebron edged second-place finisher Oakland Mills, 99-89.

Ladson had her record times in capturing the 300 meters (41.01 seconds) and 55-meter hurdles (8.37 seconds) along with taking first in the 55 dash and placing second in the long jump.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.

