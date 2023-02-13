Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Feb. 6-12): McDonogh’s Caiden Bowers and Bryn Mawr’s Caitlin Hurley

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Caiden Bowers, McDonogh, swimming

The standout junior won two individual events and was part of two winning relays in helping the Eagles to their fifth straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship at Loyola Maryland’s Mangione Aquatic Center. Bowers captured the 100-meter butterfly with a new MIAA record-time of 47.96 seconds and he won the 100 breaststroke in 54.70 seconds. In the relay wins, he swam the breaststroke in the 200 medley and handled the anchor leg on the 400 freestyle race. Bowers finished undefeated in his individual events throughout the dual meet season.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Caitlin Hurley, Bryn Mawr, swimming

The senior was instrumental in helping make program history as Bryn Mawr captured its first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship at Loyola Maryland’s Mangione Aquatic Center. Going into the final event, Bryn Mawr had a three-point lead over second-place Notre Dame Prep with Hurley leading off in the 400 freestyle relay. She swam the leg in 51.48 seconds to give the Mawrtians an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish. Earlier, Hurley won the 200 freestyle (1:50.35) and the 500 freestyle (4:54.38) in addition to swimming the anchor leg in the winning 200 freestyle relay. The Purdue commit went undefeated throughout the season in a number of individual events.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.