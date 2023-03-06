Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Feb. 27-March 5): South Carroll’s AJ Rodrigues and Southern-AA’s Domenica Gladwell

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, wrestling

The standout senior capped an impressive career with a dominating performance over the weekend in claiming the 160-pound title at the Class 2A/1A state wrestling championships at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. In the title bout, the Maryland commit had a 20-5 technical fall win over Joe Clark of Oakland Mills. Rodrigues closed the season with a 51-2 mark. He went 150-4 in his career, finishing as a four-time Carroll County champion and three-time state champion. He was not afforded the chance of becoming a four-time state champion because the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2021 tournament.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Domenica Gladwell, Southern-AA, wrestling

Gladwell made quick work of the competition in the 115-pound weight class of the girls state wrestling tournament at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on Saturday, winning all four of her bouts by pin. Three of the matches finished in the first round, including the championship match where she pinned Reservoir’s Kadence Chau in 37 seconds. The sophomore advanced to the title round with a second-round pin over Perry Hall’s returning champion Alaina Kopalchick.

