Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Feb. 20-26): St. Mary’s Aidan Harris and Overlea’s Temi Ariyo

St. Mary’s Aidan Harris, left, led the Saints to their second straight MIAA B Conference title while Overlea’s Temi Ariyo won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 2A indoor track and field state championships.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Aidan Harris, St. Mary’s, basketball

The standout senior forward saved his best for the season’s biggest week, leading the No. 10 Saints (24-7) to a second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championship.

In Sunday’s 70-57 win against Chapelgate Christian in the final, the 6-foot-6 Harris dominated at both ends with 31 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists. In Thursday’s 55-47 semifinal win over Archbishop Curley in the semifinals, he enjoyed a double-double with 22 points and 10 boards. This season, the St. Francis (Pa.) commit averaged 17 points per game.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Temi Ariyo, Overlea, track and field

The standout senior claimed two gold medals at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Atheltic Association Class 2A indoor track and field state championships on Tuesday at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, winning the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Ariyo finished the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 18.63 seconds, and came across in the 3,200 in 11:34.49 — the only girl in the 2A meet to win multiple events. The individual state titles, the first in Ariyo’s career, capped a fine season in which she won 13 of 14 races she competed in.

