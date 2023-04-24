Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (April 17-23): McDonogh’s Aidan Seibel and New Town’s Kaylyn Johnson

McDonogh boys lacrosse's Aidan Seibel, left, and New Town girls track and field's Kaylyn Johnson are The Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week. (Handout)

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Aidan Seibel, McDonogh, lacrosse

Making his first career start last week, the sophomore helped lead the No. 2 Eagles (11-1) to two big Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference victories. Coming off their first loss of the season — a 14-13 setback to Loyola Blakefield on April 14 — the Eagles responded with a 7-5 win over No. 3 St. Mary’s on Tuesday as Seibel made 13 saves. Protecting a one-goal lead, Seibel made three stops in the closing minutes to help secure the win. In Friday’s 9-7 win over No. 5 Calvert Hall, he turned back eight shots, including an acrobatic save down the stretch that proved pivotal. Last year, Seibel was the starter on the Eagles’ junior varsity.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Kaylyn Johnson, New Town, track and field

At Thursday’s highly touted Johns Hopkins Black and Blue Invitational, the junior set a meet record and enjoyed a personal best in winning the 400-meter race with a time of 56.68 seconds, the fastest among Maryland public school athletes this season. In addition to capturing the individual event, she also ran a leg on the winning the 4x200-meter relay that finished in 1:42 — the second fastest time among the state’s public school athletes this season.

