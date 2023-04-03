Baltimore Sun 2022-23 All-Metro wrestling: Mount Saint Joseph’s Coleman Nogle is Wrestler of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro wrestling teams for the 2022-23 season.
Wrestler of the Year
Coleman Nogle, Mount Saint Joseph, senior, 126 pounds
To say that Coleman Nogle made the most of his senior year might be a bit of an understatement. The 126-pound senior dominated as the leader of the Gaels, the top-ranked wrestling program in the area from start to finish.
A team captain, Nogle compiled a career 130-21 record with 101 pins.
This season, he had a 44-5 mark and was the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Maryland Independent Schools champion. He placed second at the prestigious Beast of the East tournament in Delaware and finished the campaign ranked No. 14 in the nation in his weight class, according to Scorebook Live.
In addition, he reached the semifinals at the National Preps before placing fourth, the third time he placed at the event in as many tries. Mount Saint Joseph finished seventh in the tournament, the highest of any local school.
“I knew coming in this year, I had to go out firing all cylinders,” Nogle said, “and I just wanted to make a statement.”
What really set the two-time MIAA and MIS champion and first-team All-Metro pick apart, though, were his leadership skills.
“Coleman is the coaching staff’s go-to guy,” Gaels coach Harry Barnabae said. “You feel as if he is an extension of the coaching staff. He provides a pulse on the team, contributes to practice schemes and techniques and is extremely reliable.”
As good as Nogle was on the mat, his biggest accomplishments might have come off of it. He has compiled a 4.72 GPA and will attend and wrestle at Harvard next year.
“I’ve reflected on [my career] lot recently, and I’m just so grateful to have four exciting and fun years at Mount Saint Joe. You know, I’ve had a lot of ups and downs but overall is a successful career, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Nogle said. “My coaches are awesome. I had the best teammates and being in that room, it’s fun and it’s a great experience because we’re all trying to work hard and allow each other to become the best version of ourselves. And it was a really fun four years and I’m thankful for the opportunity to compete as much as I did and set me up for a bright future.”
Coach of the Year
Douglas McClain, St. Frances
Douglas McClain’s first conversation with St. Frances athletic director Nick Miles was in 2017. Little did he know that that conversation would be a key to his future.
After several years of planning, the East Baltimore school started a wrestling program this season, and under the guidance of McClain, the Panthers went 18-0 in duals, won the MIAA B Conference title and finished the year ranked No. 5 by The Baltimore Sun.
McClain began his coaching career at New Town in Baltimore County before jumping to Dunbar to teach and coach wrestling for 10 seasons. He racked up 179 wins before the opportunity to coach wrestling at St. Frances presented itself. It was one he just couldn’t pass up.
“I was looking to get out of the classroom and into administration,” McClain said. “They offered me an administrative position and the chance to coach there, and I jumped at it. I wanted to compete more than at the public school level.”
Compete they did. The Panthers dominated the B Conference and had their first MIAA finalist in freshman James Carrington. Carrington and junior Camren Wright were also runners-up at the Maryland Independent Schools Tournament.
The Panthers have already submitted paperwork to move up to the A Conference next season, and McClain says this is only the beginning for the program.
“I’m looking forward to a lot more of the same,” he said. “We only graduate one senior, and we have 10 National Preps qualifiers. I am excited about the direction we’re headed in, and we’re not going to stop.”
First team
Jayden Jackson, Loyola Blakefield, freshman, 106 pounds
Jackson burst onto the scene and was one of the leaders for the Dons all season. He won the MIAA A Conference title with a 24-6 record. He also finished third at the Maryland Independent Schools Tournament and eighth at National Preps.
Evan Owen, South Carroll, sophomore, 113 pounds
Owen followed up a solid freshman season with an even better sophomore campaign. He was runner-up at the Class 2A/1A state tournament, where he finished fourth last year on his way to a 44-5 record. He’s a two-time Carroll County and regional champion who also finished fifth at the Trojan Wars Tournament in Pennsylvania.
JoJo Gigliotti, South Carroll, freshman, 120 pounds
Maybe the area’s best freshman, Gigliotti wasted no time making his presence felt. He put together a 48-2 record on his way to winning the Class 2A/1A state tournament with two falls, a major decision and a 3-2 victory in the final against a previously undefeated wrestler. Also a regional and Carroll County champion, he finished fourth at the Trojan Wars Tournament.
Owen Bell, Hereford, senior, 126 pounds
Bell finished a perfect 42-0, winning the Class 2A/1A state title without giving up a point and earning two falls, a technical fall and an 8-0 major decision win in the final. The three-time Baltimore County and regional champion will attend and wrestle at Bucknell next season.
Tyson Sherlock, Gilman, junior, 132 pounds
A wrestler of the year candidate, Sherlock was simply dominant for the up-and-coming Greyhounds this season. He won the MIAA A Conference and Maryland Independent Schools tournament titles before placing third, higher than any local wrestler, at National Preps. The Davidson commit went 45-5 on the year and won the junior national championship after the season.
Gage Owen, South Carroll, senior, 138 pounds
Although he was denied the perfect ending to his stellar career, losing a one-point decision in the Class 2A/1A state final, Owen was one of the area’s most dominant wrestlers, going 47-1 and winning his fourth Carroll County title. A former National High School Coaches Association national champion, Owen will attend and wrestle at American next year after going 141-4 for the Cavaliers.
Judah Aybar, Loyola Blakefield, junior, 144 pounds
The team captain for the Dons, Aybar finished the season with a 46-6 record with titles at the MIAA, Ray Oliver and War on the Shore tournaments. He also finished third in the MIS Tournament. Aybar heads into his senior season with a 79-11 mark.
Michael Pizzuto, South Carroll, senior, 145 pounds
Pizzuto put together one of the best careers ever for a public school wrestler. After going 99-0 over his first three seasons with two state titles, he went 46-3 and won his third regional and state crowns in as many tries and fourth Carroll County championship. He will attend and wrestle for Maryland next season after capping his high school career with a 145-3 mark.
Amondre Wooden, Owings Mills, senior, 152 pounds
Wooden had shown flashes of his potential throughout his career — he placed third at the Class 2A/1A state tournament as a freshman — but put it all together this season, compiling a 41-1 record and winning his first state title. He also won his second Baltimore County and regional crowns on his way to capping his career with a 99-7 record.
AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, senior, 160 pounds
Among South Carroll’s “Big Three,” Rodrigues perhaps had the best season, compiling a 47-2 record and winning his third Class 2A/1A state championship. A four-time Carroll County champion who went 147-4 in his career, Rodrigues will attend and wrestle for Maryland alongside teammate Michael Pizzuto next season.
Nicolas Barnabae, Mount Saint Joseph, sophomore, 165 pounds
After missing the MIAA Tournament with an illness, Barnabae roared back to win the MIS Tournament title and reached the quarterfinals at National Preps. He also won the prestigious East Coast Classic and finished second in the Ocean Lakes Tournament, both held in Virginia. He owns a career record of 61-17.
Rylan Moose, South Carroll, senior, 182 pounds
Moose had another solid year for a dominant South Carroll squad, winning his fourth Carroll County title and his first state title on his way to a 48-2 record. A two-time regional champion who was a state runner-up last year, Moose also placed fifth at the well-regarded Trojan Wars Tournament. He will wrestle at Marymount next season.
Noah Onkst, McDonogh, junior, 190 pounds
Onkst built on a good season last year with an even better one. He won the MIAA Tournament and finished second at the MIS Tournament before reaching the quarterfinals at National Preps, compiling a 23-12 record with most of his losses coming against some of the country’s best.
Bryce Phillips, Mount Saint Joseph, junior, 215 pounds
Ranked No. 21 in the nation in his weight class by Scorebook Live, Phillips put together a dominant seasons for the Gaels, winning the MIAA and MIS tournaments, placing third at the Beast of the East and taking fourth at National Preps. He’s a two-time first-team All-Metro pick.
Gavin Bage, Mount St. Joseph, senior, 285 pounds
With a career record of 69-9, Gage rallied late in his MIAA championship match to win the crown. He also won the MIS Tournament, finished fifth at National Preps and seventh at Beast of the East. Bage was one of the captains this year for the area’s best team.
Second team
Joseph Cooper, Mount Saint Joseph, freshman, 106 pounds
Jake Tamai, Mount Saint Joseph, freshman, 113 pounds
Sean Garretson, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore, 120 pounds
Carter Nogle, Mount Saint Joseph, junior, 120 pounds
Vincent Paolucci, Archbishop Spalding, junior, 126 pounds
Beau Schmidt, Northeast, freshman, 132 pounds
Emmitt Sherlock, Gilman, sophomore, 138 pounds
Calvin Kraisser, Centennial, sophomore, 138 pounds
Sam Ditmars, South River, senior, 145 pounds
Travis Green, Manchester Valley, senior, 152 pounds
Ben Smith, Mount Saint Joseph, sophomore, 157 pounds
Varsity Highlights
Liam DeBaugh, Broadneck, senior, 160 pounds
Dylan McCullough, River Hill, senior, 170 pounds
Austin Lewis, Mount Saint Joseph, junior, 175 pounds
Carson Mingo, Gilman, senior, 190 pounds
Camren Wright, St. Frances, junior, 215 pounds
Sam Jordan, Mt. Hebron, senior, 220 pounds
RJ Duncan, Old Mill, junior, 285 pounds