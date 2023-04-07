Baltimore Sun 2022-23 All-Metro girls indoor track and field: McDonogh’s Elise Cooper leads family as Athlete of Year

McDonogh sophomore Elise Cooper is The Baltimore Sun's 2022-23 All-Metro girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls indoor track and field teams for the 2022-23 season.

Athlete of the Year

Elise Cooper, McDonogh, sophomore

Advertisement

When Elise Cooper lined up for one of her races at the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championships, the hefty competition didn’t faze the sophomore. Since the day Cooper arrived at McDonogh, her track and field seasons have been full of national meets and races against some of the nation’s best.

Cooper has excelled both nationally and in the IAAM, and this season she won three events at the A Conference championships en route to becoming All-Metro girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year.

Advertisement

“I really like the fact I’m able to do all these national meets with top runners because it gives me a lot of experience,” she said. “When I get to [championship meets], I feel really prepared. I can have fun at champs and not stress as much because I know I’m capable of running against my competitors.”

Cooper won the 55 meters (7.12 seconds), 300 (38.9) and 500 (1:15.93). The 55 and 300 are some of her standard events, but the 500 was a relatively new race for her. She still excelled.

McDonogh sophomore Elise Cooper is The Baltimore Sun's 2022-23 All-Metro girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“I’m confident in the 55 and 300 because those are some of my main indoor events, but for the 500, that was my first or second time running it,” she said. “I don’t usually run the 500 because I don’t really do longer sprints. So I was kind of surprised because I ended up being No. 1 in the nation for sophomores.”

The 500 at the IAAM championships was a family affair. The top three finishers were all sisters. Elise won the race, Elena Cooper, a sophomore at Bryn Mawr was second, and Ella Cooper, a McDonogh junior, was third.

“It’s really nice because I see my sisters as training partners,” Elise said. “I get to spend time with them a lot because of track. We’re not enemy competitors or anything but we like to push each other. At some meets, my sisters are my closest competition, so it’s nice having them there.”

Elise started running at age 7 and soon brought her sisters along for the ride.

“At first, I was the only one in my family doing it, but I actually quit because I didn’t want to do it without my sisters,” she said. “So I kind of forced them to do it.”

Oakland Mills' Christopher Brewington is The Baltimore Sun's 2022-23 boys indoor track and field All-Metro Coach of the Year. (Mark D. Wecht/Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

Christopher Brewington, Oakland Mills

Advertisement

Brewington’s Scorpions surprised many when they won the Class 2A outdoor state championship last spring, but they proved they’ve become an elite program by adding a 2A indoor state championship.

Oakland Mills had a deep team this winter, with two state championship-relay groups. It also had a formidable sprint group and racked up points in field events.

The Scorpions had second-place finishers in the high jump and pole vault. Rosalie Rosenberg’s silver medal in the pole vault was the key to victory, giving Oakland Mills enough points to hold off Century by three points.

First team

Temi Ariyo, Overlea, senior

One of the area’s top distance runners, Ariyo was a double winner at the Class 2A state championships, claiming the 1,600 (5:18.63) and 3,200 (11:34.49).

Lauren Chesney, South Carroll, senior

Advertisement

Chesney won the Class 1A state championship in the 300 (42.9) and anchored the Cavaliers’ winning 4x400-meter relay (4:15.74). She was also third in the 500.

Arundel junior Noel Evans, left, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Noel Evans, Arundel, junior

Evans won the Class 4A championship in the 500 (1:17.96) and ran in the Wildcats’ winning 4x400 relay (4:03.8).

Alayna Gifford, Century, senior

Gifford was the Class 2A state champion in the 800 (2:20.66) and finished third in the 500 (1:19.13). She also anchored the Knights’ winning 4x800 relay (9:55.46).

Mary Gorski, McDonogh, junior

Advertisement

Gorski earned IAAM A Conference championships in the 1,600 (2:23.12) and 3,200 (11:43.96). She was league runner-up in the 800.

Mt. Hebron junior Arayana Ladson is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Arayana Ladson, Mt. Hebron, junior

Ladson was the Class 3A champion in the 55 (7.14) and finished third in both the 55 hurdles and the 300. She led off the Vikings’ winning 4x200 relay (1:45.53).

Oluwasemilore Olakunle, Oakland Mills, senior

Olakunle was a key part of the Scorpions’ Class 2A championship, winning gold in the 55 in a 2A-record time of 7.07 seconds. She was the runner-up in the 55 hurdles and ran in the winning 4x200 relay.

Athena Stith, Archbishop Spalding, junior

Advertisement

Stith claimed two IAAM A Conference championships, winning the triple jump (36 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and the long jump (19-1/4). She also finished third in the 55 hurdles.

Westminster senior Hannah Toth is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Hannah Toth, Westminster, senior

The All-Metro cross country Runner of the Year became a two-time indoor state champion, winning Class 3A titles in the 800 (2:19.03) and the 1,600 (5:04.17).

Lauren Virmani, River Hill, freshman

In her first high school season, Virmani won a Class 3A state championship in the 3,200 (11:29.29) and ran in the Hawks’ winning 4x800 relay (10:04.04).

Second team

Carson Boteler, Broadneck, junior

Advertisement

Larasia Buckner, River Hill, senior

Jasmine Cook, Old Mill, sophomore

Lexi Ensor, Severna Park, senior

Delaney Freed, South Carroll, junior

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Le’la Greene, McDonogh, junior

Morgan Lane, Hammond, senior

Advertisement

Ashleigh Porter, Francis Scott Key, junior

Ruth Smith, Howard, senior

Grace Tate, Mount de Sales, junior

Chloe Williams, Hammond, senior

Nikiyah Williams, Woodlawn, junior