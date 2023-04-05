Baltimore Sun 2022-23 All-Metro girls basketball: McDonogh freshman Autumn Fleary named Player of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.

Player of the Year

Autumn Fleary, McDonogh, freshman, guard

Fleary led the Eagles in scoring (15 points per game), assists (three) and steals (three), maintained a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio and was the engine that drove McDonogh to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship and the No. 1 ranking in the metro area.

In a 50-47 victory over St. Frances in the IAAM championship game, Fleary scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds, forced four steals and dished out five assists. She also converted a 3-point play to win the game in the final seconds.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this day and we didn’t get this far to lose,” said Fleary, who also ranked third on the team in rebounding (4.8) this season. “St. Frances played wonderfully. This game could have gone either way, but we lucked out and got this win. We just had to stay positive, positive, positive.”

Fleary scored in double digits in 23 of 25 games. The only two she did not were 40-point wins in which her playing time was limited.

“Her numbers were limited by the other very good players around her, but no doubt she was the heart and soul of our team on the court,” coach Brad Rees said. “She is a fierce competitor and makes those around her that much better.”

McDonogh freshman guard Autumn Fleary is The Baltimore Sun's All-Metro girls basketball Player of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Coach of the Year

Scott Robinson, Howard

When the Lions lost to Poly in the 2022 Class 2A state championship game, Robinson put together one of the area’s toughest schedules the following season to make sure his players were even more battle-tested for a playoff run.

Howard answered the challenge and went 28-1 en route to a 64-52 victory over the Engineers in this year’s state championship game.

“I think our four returning starters [Samiyah Nasir, Gabby Kennerly, Jenna Vetter and Meghan Yarnevich] were very motivated to return to the state championship,” Robinson said. “Poly has a great program, but we knew there was a process that needed to take place before getting back to the state championship. We knew we had to finish with a good record to get a good seed. All the emphasis throughout the season was focused on our next opponent. We never talked about the state championship until the day before we played Poly.”

Some of Howard’s other key victories were against Bonita Vista (California), St. Charles (Waldorf), and Mercy. The only blemish was a 53-42 setback to St. Vincent Pallotti.

“We had a balanced team that worked hard throughout the season,” Robinson said. “I think we were able to hurt teams in many ways. We could shoot the 3, we could take the ball to the basket, and throughout the season I thought the girls played great defense. It was a fun team to coach.”

Howard coach Scott Robinson hands off the championship trophy to Gabby Kennerly after the team's win over Poly during the Class 3A state championship game March 10 at Xfinity Center in College Park. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

First team

Milan Brown, Mercy, sophomore, guard

The speedy Brown averaged 14 points, 7.4 rebounds, four assists and one block per game for the Magic, who made the jump to the IAAM A Conference this season.

Ande’a Cherisier, St. Frances, senior, forward

The Delaware commit mentored a team of underclassmen to a 23-4 record and led the Panthers to the IAAM A Conference title game.

St. Mary’s Baily Walden, left, greets Bailey Harris, center, during an IAAM B Conference semifinal against Concordia Prep on Feb. 16. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Bailey Harris, St. Mary’s, freshman, guard

Harris led the Saints to a 27-0 season and the IAAM B Conference title, averaging 20.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists while playing most positions on the floor — shooting guard, point guard, power forward and center.

Gabby Kennerly, Howard, senior, guard

The Mount St. Mary’s commit led the Lions to the Class 3A title, averaging 19.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Hereford's Lauren Kraft goes to the basket as a trio of Harford Tech defenders close in during a Class 2A state quarterfinal March 3. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lauren Kraft, Hereford, junior, forward

Kraft led the Bulls to the Class 2A state semifinals and averaged 22.1 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game while hitting 60 shots from beyond the arc.

Aryss Macktoon, St. Timothy’s, senior, guard

With a 34-inch vertical leap, the La Salle commit was one of the most electrifying players in the area this season, posting three quadruple-doubles and finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against No. 1 McDonogh.

Glen Burnie's Amourie Porter averaged 29.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and three assists per game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie, senior, guard

The Cal State-Bakersfield commit led the Gophers to the Class 4A state championship and averaged 29.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and three assists per game.

Makaela Quimby, McDonogh, senior, guard

The Wake Forest commit is a pure shooter with unlimited range, averaging 10.8 points and 2.5 assists per game while making 35% of her 3-point shots.

Pikesville's Aliyah Taylor defends Loch Raven's Maya Gordon during a Class 1A South regional final March 1. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Aliyah Taylor, Pikesville, junior, forward

Taylor was the Panthers’ most versatile defender, guarding the team’s best player at every position on the floor in addition to averaging seven rebounds per game.

Kennedy Umeh, McDonogh, junior, forward

The dominant member of the Team USA U-17 gold medal team averaged 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field.

Second team

Aliyah Carroll, Forest Park, junior, guard-forward

Da’Brya Clark, Poly, senior, guard

Ayla Galloway, Fallston, junior, forward-center

Anyia Gibson, Harford Tech, senior, forward

Kimmya Hicks, St. Frances, senior, guard

Jayda Mayles, Pikesville, senior, guard

Ava McKennie, McDonogh, junior, guard

Alexandra Vandiver, St. Mary’s, freshman, forward

Hanna Verreault, Severna Park, senior, guard

Dylan Watson, River Hill, sophomore, guard

Amani Watts, Old Mill, senior, forward