Baltimore Sun 2022-23 All-Metro boys basketball: Mount Saint Joseph’s Amani Hansberry repeats as Player of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro boys basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.

Player of the Year

Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, senior, center

A dominant inside-outside presence, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound Hansberry repeats as Player of the Year after leading the No. 1 Gaels (38-4) to Baltimore Catholic League regular season and tournament championships.

The Illinois commit brought a complete game with an ability to raise his level in big moments, averaging 15.3 points, 12 rebounds and four assists per game. Hansberry transferred from Washington power St. John’s before his junior season and capped his two-year career at Mount Saint Joseph with a 17-point, 21-rebound performance in the Gaels’ 59-50 win over St. Maria Goretti in the BCL title game.

“Amani’s impact was tremendous in a variety of ways. He’s a high-character young man, great teammate, and his impact on the court was amazing,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey said. “His level of consistency was beyond impressive. Amani did whatever we needed in order for us to win games and championships. He was only at MSJ for two years, but he left his stamp on the program.”

Co-Coaches of the Year

Omarr Smith, City

After his junior-laden Knights showed promise in reaching the Class 3A state semifinals last year, Smith made sure they maximized their potential with a 28-0 season that included Baltimore City and Class 3A state championships.

The six-year coach kept his team focused, motivated and together with one eye on the next game and another on titles. Mostly using only six players, led by first-team All-Metro forward Camerin Horton, the Knights beat Class 1A state champion Edmondson, 52-46, for the Baltimore City title and closed a dominant postseason with a 67-54 win over Damascus for the state crown.

“Life lessons — not only for them but for me also,” Smith said of the season. “It just goes to show when you focus and set out to do something and put the work in, that can happen. That’s not just with basketball. That goes with your life, your work and whatever you choose to do.”

Smith, a City alumnus who has a 98-21 career mark as a coach, is part of two perfect seasons at his alma mater, having also served as an assistant under former coach Daryl Wade when the Knights went 27-0 in the 2013-14 campaign.

City's Omarr Smith, left, and New Town's Derek Wise are The Baltimore Sun's 2022-23 All-Metro boys basketball co-Coaches of the Year. (handout)

Derek Wise, New Town

After a disappointing performance that led to an 82-74 loss at Parkville in the regular-season finale, the teams met four days later in the Baltimore County championship game. With some adjustments, the No. 4 Titans (22-3) responded with a 61-53 road win over the defending league champion and previously undefeated Knights.

That confidence-boosting win led to more success, as New Town went on to claim the Class 2A state championship with a 64-57 win over Prince George’s County power Largo. It was the fourth state title for the Titans and first under Wise, who has a 90-10 mark in five seasons.

“It was definitely a rewarding feeling because I know how hard the guys worked,” he said. “We had goals in mind from the beginning of the season that we wanted to take care of the county championship and then accomplish the other goals with a region championship and become state champions. We always focus on defense, and I told the guys, ‘If we can lock in defensively and they can’t score, they can’t win.’”

First team

Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, senior, guard

The 6-4 Pittsburgh commit brought versatility and consistency — averaging 26.4 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game — and had a knack for starring in the big moments. In leading the No. 3 Panthers (29-11) to a 78-75 overtime win against Mount Saint Joseph for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship, he scored the team’s final six points in overtime to finish with 24.

Edmondson's Darnell Dantzler Jr., left, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Darnell Dantzler Jr., Edmondson, sophomore, guard

Averaging 24 points, five assists and four rebounds, the St. Frances transfer emerged as the floor general for the No. 6 Red Storm (22-7) in their Class 1A state championship season. Dantzler broke open a close state semifinal game against Fort Hill by scoring eight of his team-high 19 points in a pivotal 1:12 span to start the second half of a 67-51 win.

Aidan Harris, St. Mary’s, senior, forward

The versatile 6-7 Saint Francis (Pa.) commit averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game while leading the No. 11 Saints (24-7) to a second straight MIAA B Conference championship. In the Saints’ 70-57 final victory against Chapelgate, Harris posted 31 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists.

Camerin Horton, City, senior, forward

A repeat first-team selection, the 6-5 Horton was the catalyst in the No. 2 Knights’ Baltimore City and Class 3A state championships. He averaged 19.5 points and 11 rebounds per game with 16 double-doubles — closing with a 24-point performance on 10 of 15 shooting in the state final against Damascus.

Meade’s Shawn Jones is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Shawn Jones, Meade, senior, forward

The 6-6 Jones, who averaged 18 points and 10.5 rebounds, played his best in the biggest games while leading the No. 7 Mustangs (25-3) to the Anne Arundel County championship and Class 4A state final. He had 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 60-51 win over Broadneck in the county championship game and 25 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in a 72-56 loss to Parkville in the state final.

Jahnathan Lamothe, St. Frances, senior, guard

A four-year varsity player, the 6-4 Maryland commit added layers to his game each season to emerge as one of the area’s most complete players. He averaged a triple-double — 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — and had a school-record 57 points in a 120-77 win over John Carroll in the regular-season finale. He also had a 30-point performance in the MIAA A championship game, a win over top-ranked Mount Saint Joseph.

Josiah Legree, Parkville, junior, guard

The leap the 6-1 guard took from his sophomore year was instrumental in helping the No. 5 Knights (27-1) win the program’s first Class 4A state championship. Averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 assists per game, Legree hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as part of a 27-point effort to beat Dulaney in the regional final and then scored 22 points in the state final against Meade.

Caron Smith, Parkville, senior, guard

A second-team All-Metro selection last year, the 6-1 Smith helped lift the Class 4A champion Knights’ confidence as one of the area’s top perimeter shooters. He averaged 21 points — shooting 38% from behind the 3-point line — and added four rebounds and two assists per game, capping his career with a team-high 23 points in the state final, in which he also went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

New Town's Cam Sparrow is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Cam Sparrow, New Town, senior, guard

The 6-5 standout proved clutch in the season’s most defining moment when he hit a 3-pointer and added two free throws in the final stretch of the No. 4 Titans’ 64-57 win over Largo for the Class 2A title. Sparrow, who averaged 19.5 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game, also had a 17-point, eight-rebound, four-assist effort in New Town’s 61-53 win over Parkville for the Baltimore County crown.

Ace Valentine, Mount Saint Joseph, senior, guard

In closing out a fine four-year career, the versatile point guard averaged 13.2 points, 5.5 assists and four rebounds to make the jump to the first team after earning second-team All-Metro honors last season. A steadying influence who constantly set a positive tone, Valentine paid acute attention to detail at both ends of the court, leading to winning plays for the BCL regular-season and tournament champion Gaels.

Mount Saint Joseph's Ace Valentine, right, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Second team

Jeannot Basima, John Carroll, senior, guard

Tylan Bass, Aberdeen, senior, guard

Tyler Downs, Liberty, senior, guard

Tyonne Farrell, Mount Saint Joseph, junior, forward

Nathan Hiteshaw, Wilde Lake, senior, guard

K’won Johnson, City, senior, guard

Kristopher Mitchell, Lake Clifton, senior, center

Quinton Monroe, Lake Clifton, senior, guard-forward

Omarion Reid, Mount Carmel, senior, forward

Kyree Smith, City, senior, guard

Malik Washington, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore, forward