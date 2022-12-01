Baltimore Sun boys basketball preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022-23 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

After close calls last season, several public school teams are primed to claim coveted state titles.

Class 4A schools Parkville and Meade and 3A program City all lost close games in last year’s state semifinal round, and each brings back plenty of talent with added motivation. All three ranked teams have deep rosters and All-Metro returners to lead the way. Parkville will lean on Caron Smith, Meade features Xavion Roberson and City will bank on Camerin Horton.

Private school standouts are on the move.

Some top talent from the private school leagues have transferred out of the area. At Mount Saint Joseph, All-Metro guard Bryson Tucker transferred to Florida power IMG Academy. St. Frances standout guard Daquan Davis moved on to Washington power St. John’s, while Mount Carmel’s dominant center Luke Bamgboye left for Bella Vista Prep in Arizona. All three stars are juniors.

Edmondson's Darnell Dantzler coaches his team during a game against Dunbar on Jan. 26, 2018. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

A special family bond at Edmondson.

In his 18th year at Edmondson, coach Darnell Dantzler has enjoyed plenty of special memories, most notably the back-to-back state championship seasons in 2013 and 2014. This season is going to be a different kind of special for Dantzler, who will be coaching his son, Darnell Jr. The elder Dantzler will expect a lot from his son, a gifted sophomore point guard, and knows he’ll cherish every minute.

Who will challenge defending MIAA B Conference champion St. Mary’s?

There’s plenty of talent around the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference that will push the Saints and it starts with two teams that boast quality backcourts — St. Paul’s and Severn. The young Crusaders are ready to emerge behind Jeremiah Douglas and Marquel Paschall, and the Admirals confidently lean on Kingston Price and Nas Sturdivant. Others to keep an eye on are Archbishop Curley guard Omarr Smith, Indian Creek wing Kyndall Crawford and Chapelgate Christian forward Timi Akisanya.

Key dates for postseason play.

In the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, the region playoffs will start Feb. 25 with the state tournament opening March 4 with the quarterfinals. The championship games for the four classifications are set for March 9-11. In the area’s private schools leagues, the MIAA championships in the A, B and C conferences will take place Feb. 26, while the Baltimore Catholic League championship game is set for March 5.

Mount Saint Joseph Gaels forward Aidan Mess, left, and forward Amani Hansberry watch John Carroll guard Jeannot Basima, right, try to save a loose ball during a game on Dec. 10, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Players to watch

Jeannot Basima, John Carroll, guard, senior

The 6-foot-4 All-Metro selection has a proven track record for making big plays in big moments. Super athletic and exceptional around the basket, Basima averaged 18 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists on last year’s senior-laden team. This season, he’s the Patriots’ go-to player on a younger squad.

Tylan Bass, Aberdeen, guard, senior

The 6-2 combo guard is strong, physical and consistently makes an impact at both ends. With deep shooting range, Bass will be the Eagles’ go-to scorer after averaging 18.6 points per game a year ago. His well-rounded game also included 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals last season.

Mount Saint Joseph forward Amani Hansberry was the 2021-22 Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, center, senior

The 6-8, 225-pound Hansberry, last year’s All-Metro Player of the Year and an Illinois commit, brings a versatile inside-outside game with winning intangibles. In leading the Gaels (33-6) to MIAA A Conference and BCL titles last year, he averaged 20.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Camerin Horton, City, guard-forward, senior

The do-everything 6-4 forward makes a positive impact with a fluid — and consistent — game at both ends. In earning first-team All-Metro honors for the 20-3 Knights last season, he averaged 18.7 points, 14.4. rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Class 3A semifinalists.

Jahnathan Lamothe, St. Frances, guard, senior

The 6-4 Lamothe, a Maryland commit, consistently plays winning basketball with a well-rounded game and strong leadership. A tireless worker at both ends, he averaged 11 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season for the Panthers, who won 35 games.

Century guard Andrew Marcinko was the 2021-22 Carroll County Times Player of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Andrew Marcinko, Century, guard, senior

Marcinko’s strong all-around game is highlighted by lights-out shooting as he averaged 20.4 points in leading the Knights (19-4) to the Carroll County championship last season. The 2021-22 Carroll County Times Player of the Year made a program record 84 of his 185 3-point attempts, an impressive 45% clip.

Quinton Monroe, Lake Clifton, guard-forward, senior

A clutch performer, the first-team All-Metro performer brings fierce competitiveness. He averaged 16.0 points and 5.0 rebounds last year to lead the Lakers (21-1) to Baltimore City and Class 1A state championships. He combined to score 48 points in those two title games.

Xavion Roberson, Meade, guard, senior

An excellent scoring point guard, the second-team All-Metro selection can hit from outside or get to the basket, averaging a team-high 14.9 points in leading the Mustangs to the Class 4A semifinals last season. He also averaged 3.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals to round out his do-it-all game.

Parkville’s Caron Smith, left, tries to dribble past Milford Mill’s Sammy Scott during a game on Feb. 5. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Caron Smith, Parkville, guard, senior

A second-team All-Metro pick as a junior, Smith is one of the area’s best perimeter shooters, and his ability to get to the basket makes him a tough assignment for defenders. In helping the Knights to the Class 4A state semifinals last year, he averaged 18 points while consistently bringing other winning intangibles at both ends of the floor.

Ace Valentine, Mount Saint Joseph, guard, senior

Winning plays has become a trademark for Valentine, a second-team All-Metro selection who impacts a game as much on defense as he does on offense. Last season, the UMBC commit played much of his best basketball in helping the Gaels to a sweep of the MIAA A Conference and BCL championships. He averaged 13 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Preseason Top 15 teams

1. Mount St. Joseph

Coach: Pat Clatchey

Last season: 33-6, No. 1 ranking

Postseason: MIAA A and BCL champion

Outlook: The Gaels have all the ingredients needed to defend their championships and will be led by All-Metro Player of the Year Amani Hansberry, who brings a complete game and winning intangibles at forward. In the backcourt, second-team All-Metro pick Ace Valentine is joined by savvy returnees Austin Abrams and Sean Clark. Forward Tyonne Farrell looks to build on his strong sophomore season and Poly transfer forward Brashawn Galloway helps offset the loss of first-team All-Metro standout Bryson Tucker, who moved on to IMG Academy in Florida.

St. Frances’ Carlton Carrington, left, works to get past Spalding’s Teagan Brown during a game on Jan. 21. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

2. St. Frances

Coach: Nick Myles

Last season: 35-8, No. 2

Postseason: MIAA A quarterfinalists, BCL finalist

Outlook: The Panthers will go as far as their guards take them, and they have a sensational 1-2 in seniors Jahnathan Lamothe and Carlton Carrington. Fellow guards Tyler Jackson, Tyler Baldwin and Jordan Davis are the other returnees who will be leaned on. While undersized, the Panthers will use their quickness and athleticism to get up the floor and hassle teams defensively.

3. Parkville

Coach: Josh Czerski

Last season: 24-1, No. 4

Postseason: Class 4A semifinalists

Outlook: After two straight state semifinal showings, the Knights are hungry and primed to take the final step toward a state crown. A gifted returning backcourt — second-team All-Metro pick Caron Smith and crafty Sincere Barfield — is the team’s foundation, with Favor Okigweh, Josiah Legree and Kam Wylie the keys players up front. The Knights are deep, versatile on defense and balanced on offense with a group willing to share the ball.

4. Lake Clifton

Coach: Herman “Tree” Harried

Last season: 21-1, No. 7

Postseason: Class 1A state champion

Outlook: There are no secrets at Lake Clifton: The Lakers, who won their third straight state title and last year’s Baltimore City crown, play fierce team ball at both ends with consistent execution. All-Metro guard-forward Quinton Monroe is the team’s starting point guard, and his clutch ways and leadership will be vital with some new faces in the mix. The Lakers will look for strong inside play from forward Kristopher Mitchell, who looks to build on a fine junior year.

From left, Lake Clifton players Melvin Jones, Quinton Monroe, Jalen Connor, Tavon Nelson and Kijuan Hargett celebrate after winning the Class 1A state championship on March 11. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

5. Mount Carmel

Coach: Trevor Quinn

Last season: 25-8, No. 3

Postseason: MIAA A finalist, BCL quarterfinalists

Outlook: All-Metro guard Deon Perry graduated and big man Luke Bamgboye transferred, but the Cougars have returning talent and promising newcomers to be formidable again. Among the returners, Andrew Dixon and Drazen Sinigoj have complementary skills to run the backcourt with quality size and toughness coming from Mitchell Kalu and Omarion Reid up front. The addition of 6-11 forward Tautoko Wynyard, a New Zealand native, will help offset the loss of Bamgboye.

6. City

Coach: Omarr Smith

Last season: 20-3, No. 9

Postseason: Class 3A semifinalists

Outlook: The Knights have everything going for them in their bid to bring home Baltimore City and state championships. Versatile and interchangeable with their four returning starters listed as guards, they will get up and down the floor with an efficient pace. First-team All-Metro pick Camerin Horton leads the way with Kyree Smith, K’Won Johnson and Trent Egbirmolen all bringing special traits. Last year’s double-overtime loss to Huntingtown in the semifinals adds to their motivation.

Meade’s Xavion Roberson celebrates after a 63-59 win over Arundel in the Class 4A East Region I championship game on March 2. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

7. Meade

Coach: Mike Glick

Last season: 20-4, No. 11

Postseason: Class 4A semifinalists

Outlook: A young team last year, the Mustangs got plenty of mileage out of a season in which they went undefeated in Anne Arundel County play and came close to making the state final. They want more this season. All-Metro point guard Xavion Roberson leads a team with seven of its top nine players back. Shawn Jones is a dominant inside presence and Kyree Scott and John Teague are other key pieces for the Mustangs, who are deep with quality size and quickness.

8. Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Josh Pratt

Last season: 25-11, No. 5

Postseason: MIAA A and BCL semifinalists

Outlook: After graduating last year’s starting lineup, the Cavaliers will be a work in progress with promising pieces to build on. Sophomore Malik Washington and juniors RJ Newton and Holden Williamson are the foundation, while three freshmen are expected to make varsity and contribute. After roles are identified and leaders emerge, the Cavaliers will be a team to keep an eye on with a bright future ahead.

9. Glenelg Country

Coach: Garrett O’Donnell

Last season: 4-14, not ranked

Postseason: Did not qualify

Outlook: After finishing last in the MIAA A Conference’s Red Division last season, the Dragons are primed for a breakthrough with a team featuring quality depth and versatility. Junior forward Drew McKenna, who was injured last season, returns with an all-around game. Guards Xavier Pickett, Kamal Francis and Patrick Curtin, a Marriotts Ridge transfer, give the Dragons plenty of scoring options. All four standouts, among others, are able to play most positions to give the Dragons favorable matchups at both ends of the floor.

10. John Carroll

Coach: Seth Goldberg

Last season: 20-11, No. 6

Postseason: MIAA A quarterfinalists, BCL semifinalists

Outlook: One of the program’s finest classes graduated last year, leaving the Patriots with a young roster that has potential but limited experience. Senior Jeannot Basima, an All-Metro performer with gifted skills and fierce competitiveness, will be the starting point guard. Seniors Miles Smith, Rex Romain and Noah Miller are other key returners, while sophomore newcomers Theartis Battle and Caden Chinnia-Falline are expected to play big roles.

St. Mary's coach Trey Quinn, center, and the bench start to celebrate during the late stages of a 64-40 win over Annapolis Area Christian School in the MIAA B Conference championship game on March 1. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

11. St. Mary’s

Coach: Trey Quinn

Last season: 28-7, No. 10

Postseason: MIAA B champion

Outlook: Just how dominant were the Saints in league play last year? After going 18-0 against B Conference competition in the regular season, they outscored three playoff opponents by an average of 28 points en route to the crown. The team’s strength is its six returning seniors, led by forward Aidan Harris and guards Grady Wolfe and Ajani Lomax. Quality size from newcomers Mason Hooper, Luke Williams and Riley Costello is a welcome addition up front. Their clamp-down defense will set the tone.

12. New Town

Coach: Derek Wise

Record: 17-4, No. 15

Postseason: Class 2A quarterfinalists

Outlook: After a heartbreaking one-point loss to Douglass-PG in last season’s state quarterfinals, the Titans are eager to go deeper in March. They bring back four starters with quality size and athleticism. Senior wing Cam Sparrow brings do-everything skills and will complement a dynamic backcourt featuring Justus Stanton and Arrington Greenfield. The Titans will score at all three levels and have several defenders who can switch to all positions.

13. Edmondson

Coach: Darnell Dantzler

Last season: 20-4, No. 12

Postseason: Class 1A finalist

Outlook: Coming off a trip to the state final, the Red Storm have a fine mix of returning talent and promising newcomers to be a formidable challenge in Baltimore City. Guard Josiah Brown, the lone returning starter, is a gifted scorer and sophomore newcomer Darnell Dantzler Jr., the coach’s son, is a dynamic addition in the backcourt. Sophomore newcomer Marcus Jackson bolsters the frontcourt and returnees Kyrie Sherrod and Malik Davis will also play key roles.

14. Loyola Blakefield

Coach: Josh Davalli

Last season: 16-12, No. 8

Postseason: MIAA A and BCL quarterfinalists

Outlook: With a largely new cast, the Dons are banking on strong outside shooting — led by senior guard Ryan Drew — and a handful of newcomers from last year’s 23-win JV team to enjoy another competitive season. Junior forward J’lin Brown, a part-time starter last year, will play a big role with his ability to score from anywhere and toughness on defense. Gifted sophomore guard Mason Ellison leads the youth movement.

15. Century

Coach: George Wunder

Last season: 19-4, not ranked

Postseason: Class 2A West Region I semifinalists

Outlook: Century will lean on sharpshooting senior guard Andrew Marcinko, who averaged more than 20 points per game to lead the Knights to their fourth straight Carroll County title last year. The attention he draws from opponents will create space for teammates, and fellow guards Jake Winkles and Ben Chenoweth will also play key roles. The Knights come into the season with a chip after county rival Liberty sent them home early in the region playoffs last season.

Others considered: Aberdeen (15-7), Calvert Hall (10-21), Liberty (16-10), Long Reach (12-6), Milford Mill (14-2), Overlea (21-6), Wilde Lake (9-8)