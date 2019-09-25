Wainwright’s two goals help push Towson girls soccer past Hereford

Thanks to a big second half, Towson pulled away from Hereford on Tuesday afternoon by a score of 5-2.
After the game was tied 1-1 at intermission, Towson scored four unanswered goals — including two in a row by junior Olivia Wainwright in the latter stages of regulation — to effectively put the game out of reach.
Wainwright said getting the insurance tallies was all about the team keeping its foot on the gas pedal.
“We have to keep our heads up the entire time,” Wainwright said. “So us scoring those two [late] goals just pushed us and motivated us even more.”
Wainwright’s goals came just moments after Hereford made their second change at the goalkeeper position — the first being due to injury and the second coming to use the goalkeeper as an extra defender. She was able to exploit the second goalkeeper’s play outside of the penalty area to add onto the lead.
“It’s huge for our team — it’s huge for Olivia,” Towson head coach Lauren Hanley said. “They pushed their keeper up to play as an extra field player. So she was able to recognize that and we were able to recognize that, send her those longer balls so that she could beat them with her speed and finish the ball.”
Chiara Menegatti scored the first goal for Towson just three minutes into the contest. Hereford answered in the final minute of the half with a Bree Gobell score, leaving the match all square at 1-1 at the break.
Towson scored with 34 minutes remaining on a goal by Lindsey Gischel.
Amelia Dinsmore scored 17 minutes later to increase the lead to two before Wainwright’s goals with eight and four minutes left, respectively. Hereford did get one last goal from Rose Luba at the two-minute mark to end the match at 5-2.
Hereford goalkeeper Lucy Griffin went down due to an injury in the second half. Before going down, Griffin had a number of saves to hold the game within reach for the Bulls. This marks the fifth starter on Hereford’s defensive side to miss some time already this fall.
Despite the injury and the loss, Hereford head coach Brad Duvall looked at the game as another learning experience for his young team.
“We’re trying to learn how to play shorthanded a little bit,” said Duvall. “We’re trying to get kids on the right page and figure out how to play at this level. You’ve got two freshmen figuring out how to play at a level like this on the fly. It’s a tough thing for them, especially when they’re two defenders. Despite the score, I believe that we played better in the second half."
Towson’s next match comes up at Perry Hall on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Hereford will have a home matchup against Perry Hall on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.