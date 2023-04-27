No. 13 Towson girls lacrosse gets over the hump, beats Baltimore County rival No. 14 Hereford, 14-8

Avery Briggs and Brigid Vaikness were both in fifth grade when the Towson girls lacrosse team last knocked off Baltimore County power Hereford.

On Wednesday, the two seniors each played major roles in helping the host Generals add another in a series of key wins to their resumes.

Briggs, an attacker, scored a game-high five goals, and Vaikness, a midfielder, added three goals and controlled the draw in the second half as No. 13 Towson closed with five straight goals to pull away for a 14-8 win over the No. 14 Bulls.

“We’ve been working so hard for four years to just finally beat them,” Briggs said. “We’ve never beaten Hereford, so we had a lot of nerves going into the game. But as the game went on, we knew it was our game.”

“Definitely big redemption,” added Vaikness, whose team hadn’t defeated Hereford since 2016 but came agonizingly close in last year’s county championship game.

To finally turn the tables, Towson (8-1) — whose lone loss came to defending Class 4A state champion Broadneck by a goal — survived early jitters, erasing an early two-goal deficit with a 5-0 run over a span of 13 minutes to take control of the game.

Hereford (6-3), a Class 2A state finalist last year that has advanced to at least the state semifinals in six of the past eight seasons, fought back to make it 9-8 when Maya Antonakas fed Katie Burks in front with 7:39 to play. Lindsey Moneymaker scored three goals and Burks added two for the Bulls.

But down the stretch, Vaikness took over on the draw, time and again winning control and feeding the ball to teammates Finlay Harmon, Mary Clare Heubeck, Lilywynn Holman, Jillian McNulty and Charlotte Ross on the circle.

Led by Briggs, Towson then finished the game with five straight goals to pull away, holding Hereford scoreless for the final 7:39 to earn their second huge county win in as many weeks after last week’s 11-9 victory over rival Dulaney.

“Hereford and Dulaney are our two big rivals, and we come out and tend to play a little timid and not want to make a mistake,” Towson coach Taylor Carhart said. “But I just told my girls to relax and have fun. As soon as they do that, they’re an unstoppable team.”

“We just really needed to control the ball, calm everything down, just get the ball in our sticks and work for the best shot,” Briggs said. “That’s really the way we just switched the tone of the game.”

For Hereford, the final result was a disappointment, considering the Bulls had remained within striking distance until the final minutes.

“I think we missed some catches, we missed some ground balls,” Hereford coach Kelly Swift said. “Our defense was coming up with knock-downs, and then we just couldn’t come up with that ground ball. So we just kept giving them opportunities to score… Then the draw controls at the end just killed it.”

Towson 14, Hereford 8

Goals: H — Moneymaker 3, Burks 2, Antonakas, Izzo, Yates; T — Briggs 5, Vaikness 3, Heubeck 2, Mazhari, Ross, McNulty, Gibson. Assists: H — Antonakas, B. Berquist, Ziegler. T — Gibson 2, Vaikness, McNulty. Saves: H — G. Berquist 5; T — Cottrell 4. Half: Towson, 5-4.