No. 13 Perry Hall baseball edges No. 8 Hereford, 3-1, behind pitcher AJ Mendoza

Perry Hall junior pitcher AJ Mendoza was in a jam in the sixth inning against Baltimore County rival Hereford on Thursday. But he welcomes those occasions.

So after the visiting Bulls scratched across their first run — cutting the Gators’ lead to two — and loaded the bases with one out, Mendoza took the challenge head on.

First, he struck out Bulls catcher Minki Oh. And then, at his 105-pitch limit when facing shortstop Nick Malchak, he fought back from a 3-1 count with a called second strike before getting Malchak to swing and miss for the third to end the threat.

After the sixth-inning damage control was complete, reliever Nathan Banas retired the No. 8 Bulls in order as No. 13 Perry Hall secured a 3-1 win.

The Gators (3-2) manufactured three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, using a leadoff walk, their only two hits of the game and aggressive base running.

Mendoza, mostly relying on his fastball and curveball with an occasional slider mixed in, allowed one run on seven hits with 11 strikeouts. He credited his brother, junior catcher Santana Mendoza, for helping get the big outs.

“He called the right pitches at the right time,” AJ Mendoza said. “He knows my game and the curveball and fastball weren’t missing.”

As far as working out of the sixth inning?

“I was born for that,” he said. “I want all the energy. I saw the bases loaded and knew I had to do it for the team and got it done.”

Hereford got a strong start from right-hander Andrew Larkin, who retired the first nine Gators before finding trouble in the fourth.

AJ Mendoza led off with a walk and then stole second base. Sam Schottall grounded out to second baseman Liam Kopajtic with Mendoza running all the way home after the tough out at first. Cole Neff followed with a single and scored with two outs on a single from Banas that got past Bulls left fielder Leighton Alsip. Banas later came home on a double steal to make it 3-0.

After a tough loss against Catonsville earlier in the week, Perry Hall coach Joe Carlineo was impressed with how his Gators responded in more high-pressure competition.

“I just told the guys, ‘This is like playoff baseball, this is what it’s like when you get into the state playoffs when all the little things matter,’” he said.

Hereford coach Brad Duvall, whose Bulls fell to 2-3, was pleased with his pitching and defense but is still waiting on his offense to fully emerge.

He contested the second strike that was called on Malchak during the key at-bat that ended the sixth inning, believing the pitch was low. In the end, there were too many missed opportunities.

“We threw the ball very well, we played great defense and we missed opportunities here and there offensively,” he said. “The problem today is we didn’t capitalize and it’s been a problem this season. It’s going to come. The bats looked better today and I’m starting to see us get shorter, better through the ball, hitting the ball a little cleaner. So it’s going to come in the coming weeks and I think we’re going to have a bust out.”

Perry Hall 3, Hereford 1

H 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 7 1

PH 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3 3 0

A. Larkin, R. Larkin (5) and Oh; A.J. Mendoza, Banas (7) and S. Mendoza

2B; H -- Kinsey