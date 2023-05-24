No. 13 Hereford boys lacrosse falls to defending state champ Kent Island, 9-3, in Class 2A title game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In its Class 2A playoff run, Hereford boys lacrosse averaged 15 goals per game in reaching Tuesday’s state final against Kent Island.

Then the No. 13 Bulls hit a wall, against a familiar foe.

Advertisement

The defending champion Buccaneers from Queen Anne’s County featured standout senior goalie Kasey Heath and rugged close defensemen in Carter Haney and Gavan Henry.

After surrendering three goals in the game’s first eight minutes, Kent Island blanketed the Bulls, leaning on a five-goal outburst in the second quarter to claim a 9-3 win for the program’s fourth state title.

Advertisement

On their way to last year’s title, the Buccaneers knocked off Hereford, 13-3, in the semifinal round.

After junior attackman JP Revitte gave the Bulls a 3-2 lead with 4:01 to play in the first quarter, the Buccaneers put on the clamps. Heath made eight saves, Marks Rees (three goals), Micah Quinn (two goals, one assist) and Tucker Claxton (two goals, one assist) shared the offensive load and faceoff specialist Brady Vodehnal delivered a strong performance in the middle.

Hereford coach Kyle Leppert, whose Bulls finish as Baltimore County champions with a 15-3 mark, was quick to credit the fine play from the Buccaneers’ defense. But the Bulls’ struggles on offense also coincided with the loss of standout senior attackman Trey Gibbons, who left the game early in the second quarter with an injury and was unable to return.

“We lost a starting attackman in Trey to an injury and he wasn’t able to return and I think that was a personnel change that wasn’t something we could really prepare for,” he said. “So it was a matter of figuring things out on the fly and I think the guys really put a big effort into that, but it was a tall task at that point.”

Revitte scored with 4:01 to play in the first quarter to give the Bulls a 3-2 lead before things took a drastic turn.

The Buccaneers (17-2) took hold of the game with five straight goals in the second quarter, as Rees scored with 3:11 to play to push the advantage to 7-3 going into halftime.

Chances came in the third quarter for the Bulls to get back in the game, but they were unable to capitalize on any of three one-minute man-advantage situations.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

After a scoreless third quarter, Kent Island sealed the win with Rees and Eric Hoffman scoring 20 seconds apart for a 9-3 lead with 7:52 to play. It would close out the scoring.

Advertisement

Heath’s leadership in net for Kent Island shone through.

“You know what you’re up against with the goalie, so you’re already a little selective,” Leppert said. “But then they also just clamped down the pressure and that makes it even harder when you’re behind.”

Despite falling short in a bid to bring home the program’s 11th state crown, the Bulls reclaimed the Baltimore County title with a win against defending champion Catonsville. On Tuesday, senior goalie Cole Jedlicka had a fine 10-save performance with Baylor Davis and Connor Hartlove also scoring goals.

“We didn’t think we would have this successful a season and play that well against some really good teams like Urbana and Catonsville,” Davis said. “We started the season rough with the preseason scrimmages but were able to get it together and made it here.

“It’s pretty amazing. How [the starters] jelled, it made practice so fun and they’re your friends — they’re not just teammates, they’re friends and your brothers and you’re happy to win and lose with them.”

Goals: KI — Rees 3, Quinn 2, Claxton 2, Green Hofmann; H — Hartlove, Revitte, Davis Assists: KI — Quinn, Claxton; H — Goetz Saves: KI — Heath 8; H — Jedlicka 10 Half: KI, 7-3