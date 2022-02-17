Hereford girls claim MPSSAA Class 2A indoor track and field state title

On one side of the Baltimore Armory, Hereford’s Lizzie Lopez was winning the high jump. On the other side, the Bulls’ 4x800 relay team was crossing the finish line first. Winning became infectious.
Hereford’s girls won four events, posted 95 points and won the MPSSAA Class 2A indoor track and field championships on Wednesday.
“[Winning is] contagious at Hereford,” said Piper Lentz, a two-time winner Wednesday. “We have some great performances and we all just keep kicking it in. We always feed off each other. It’s an amazing feeling, I feel there’s no other team like that. It’s great to have it.”
Lopez opened the day running a preliminary heat in the 55-meter hurdles. After qualifying for the finals, she slid over to the high jump area and proceeded to win the event clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. Her teammate Caroline Daily finished third.
It was just the start of a busy day for Lopez, who competed in four events. She won the high jump, took second in the pole vault and was third in the 300.
“I like doing multiple events honestly,” she said. “I feel like I’m doing something the whole time, it keeps me busy.”
As nice as her new collection of medals is, the team prize tops them all.
“Even winning an individual event, winning the team is so much more exciting because it’s getting to celebrate with the team,” she said.
While she was winning the high jump, the 4x800 relay produced a come-from-behind effort to win gold.
Kent Island led a good portion of the race, but by the time Rebekka Hillier took off on the anchor leg, the race was even. Her teammates knew how it would end.
“She’s a really strong runner and I had a lot of faith in her,” Scarlett Seitz said.
Powered by Hillier’s leg, the Bulls won by more than 11 seconds.
“I got a pretty good start, so I wanted to keep with it,” Hillier said. “I’m glad I did, but I was pretty confident about it.”
But the four were in agreement: the win was a team effort.
“We all use each other’s strengths to push ourselves forward,” Sylvia Snider said.
“We’re such close teammates,” Hadley Sweeney added. “When we were on the line we’re all high-fiving each other and pumping each other up. When we got into the race it paid off.”
Not too long after the 4x800 team’s rally, Lentz came from behind to win the 1,600. It’s perhaps no coincidence that she moved into first right in front of where the Hereford team was stationed along the backstretch.
“I had my team over there, right at the back end stretch,” she said. “Once I heard them cheer I knew just to go and kick it in right there. ... It’s good to have them.”
Lentz entered the day never before winning a state meet. She closed the day with two gold medals. She followed up her win in the 1,600 with a win in the 800.
“It’s so exciting. I never won a state meet before as an individual. Its great to have that to myself, and to do it with my teammate,” Lentz said, referencing teammate Estelle Snider, who took fifth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800. “We’ve been together this whole season running our races. We’re so excited we got to be at states together and perform our best today.”
Lopez, meanwhile, got a scare when she hit her knee during her hurdles final. However, she shook off the injury to claim second place in pole vault.
“I wanted to clear my mind, get ready for pole vault and not let it affect the rest of my performance,” she said. “I felt I did a good job with that.”
Also in the girls meet, North Harford’s Finley Lavin took first in the 500.
“This is the second time I’ve ran the race, the 500,” she said. “I ran it at regionals and I ran it here. It was a surprise.”
Like some of the other winners, she did it by pulling ahead near the end.
“I usually kick it in at the end,” she said. “That’s something I always have, I do it almost any race.”
Some boys races also included drama.
In the 4x800, Fallston’s Antonio Hernandez started his anchor leg with a few seconds advantage over Kent Island. Hernandez extended his lead over the first few laps, but had to withstand a strong charge to win.
“I’ve been working for this the whole season,” Hernandez said. “We came off an unfortunate loss during states in cross country. So, we came out here, I knew I had to put my work in. Every week, day in, day out. I was working for this moment.
“I knew my lead I got from the third leg was going to be important to the result of the race. They got me a good lead and that’s what we needed. I kept going as hard as I could. We won.”
Kenneth Wilson of Owings Mills won the 55-meter dash, making the most of his first foray into indoor track.
“It’s kind of new to me, my first year in indoor track, so I’m still getting used to it,” he said.
Wilson, like most other runners Wednesday, had to deal with a slick running surface. However, he said he was prepared.
“Our floor in school, we train in school sometimes just to get the feel of the floor for here,” he said. “The whole indoor season we’ve been here so I’ve gotten used to it through the season.”
Hereford got one win the boys meet, as Zack Kralec cleared 14 feet to win the pole vault. No other vaulter cleared 12 feet.