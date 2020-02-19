With ‘perfect’ performance, Hereford girls indoor track and field team repeats as state champion

The Hereford girls indoor track and field team has developed a special pattern — the Bulls’ state title wins have been coming in pairs.
The program’s sixth championship came at Tuesday’s Class 3A state meet, as Hereford won a second straight crown with a dominant performance in the pole vault and its depth in the distance races. Junior Elizabeth Schriver claimed first place in the pole vault for the team’s only individual title.
The Bulls, who won by a 54-49.5 margin over second-place Northern-Calvert at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, have won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, 2016 and 2017, and 2019 and 2020.
The talent the Bulls have in the pole vault, which has become a tradition, paid big dividends Tuesday. Schriver cleared 11 feet, 2 inches, with senior Courtney Butz finishing second (10-8) and junior Vita Shats placing fourth (10-2) to provide 23 team points.
Butz, whose older sister, Alex, won a state title in the pole vault for the Bulls as a senior in 2017, overcame a severe ankle injury to qualify at the region meet and finish second Tuesday.
With a largely young team that grew into a state champion, the pole-vault performances were vital in the team’s successful title defense. Last year, Schriver and Courtney Butz tied for sixth place in the pole vault as the Bulls won the 2A title.
“Those three, they have a real healthy competition all the time that does help. Going into Tuesday, I felt we were going to need those performances from them, and they came through," Hereford coach Brad Duvall said.
The Bulls leaned on their depth to pile up points. Sophomore Piper Lentz took fourth in the 800 meters, sixth in the 1600 and was part of the 1600 relay that placed third. The 3200 relay team of Lizzie Lopez, Shannon Francis, Hadley Sweeney and Lily Moore took second for eight points.
“Every kid on the track put up a season-best performance and I was blown away by that — it was just incredible," Duvall said. “At first, I didn’t think we were at the level to compete [for a state title]. And then a couple weeks ago, I took a look and thought it was going to be close, and we may have a chance. Across the board, the kids’ performances were perfect.”
Earlier this season, Hereford captured its 14th straight Baltimore County championship and 10th straight region crown.
Baltimore County was well-represented atop the podium Tuesday. Dulaney’s Abdul Henley (Class 4A boys 55 hurdles), Dundalk’s Taishaun Craddock (3A boys 55 hurdles), Towson’s Damone Moore (3A boys shot put), Franklin’s Jasmine Johnson (3A girls 500) all captured individual state titles along with Woodlawn’s 4A boys 1600 relay team.