No. 13 Hereford girls basketball blanks Gwynn Park in second quarter, rolls to 48-28 win in 2A state semifinals

A massive run that spanned the entire second quarter and three minutes into the third carried the Hereford Bulls to a 48-28 win over Gwynn Park on Wednesday in a Class 2A girls basketball state semifinal at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.
The Bulls will meet Fallston for the 2A state title Saturday at 1 p.m. at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center in College Park.
Gwynn Park, taking advantage of its size in the post with Nala Abraham, opened the game with the first seven points. Abraham scored seven of her team-high nine points in the first quarter. Hereford coach Dave Schreiner called timeout.
Out of it, the Bulls changed their defense and found some offense from freshman Lauren Kraft. Kraft scored all eight of the Bulls’ first-quarter points as Gwynn Park led 12-8.
The change on defense really took hold in quarter two and the Bulls’ offense also started to click.
“We went to the 2-3 and we actually held them for 11 minutes without scoring,” Schreiner said. “It was the difference.”
That it was. Kraft (24 points) added eight more points in the quarter, while Lauren Orner and Jordan Peterson added four points apiece.
The 16-0 quarter gave the Bulls a 24-12 halftime lead.
“They packed it in and doubled down on the big girl and you know, right there, that’s 60% of our offense, to be honest with you,” Gwynn Park coach Michael Strother said. “And then our jump shots weren’t falling.”
Making matters worse for the Yellow Jackets was another three scoreless minutes to start the third quarter. Meanwhile, Kraft was adding her fifth and sixth 3-pointers as the lead grew to 31-12 before Gwynn Park scored. All totaled it was a 23-0 Hereford run.
The Bulls’ lead was 33-16 at the midway point of the quarter. Hereford then outscored the Yellow Jackets 15-2 over the final four minutes to lead 44-18 after three.
The Bulls were outscored 10-4 in the final quarter, but the damage was well past done.
Orner finished with nine points and Peterson seven.
“It’s really indescribable, my freshman year we made it to semis and we lost, so it’s really special that we could come here and win and make history, really,” Kayla Nieberlein said. “I got a little emotional back there in the locker room, I was really excited to compete against Fallston.”
“It’s a dream come true, I’m so proud of this team and how we’ve come along,” Peterson added. “Every single game we’ve gotten a little bit better.”
Kylie Fleet added seven points for the Yellow Jackets.