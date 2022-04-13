No. 13 Gilman boys lacrosse shows balance in comfortable 14-7 win over visiting No. 12 Hereford

Gilman’s Jay Wilkerson (1) tries to pass the ball as Hereford’s Mac Tiller (6) and Austin Clarke (29) close in. Gilman beat Hereford, 14 -7. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

In the area’s boys lacrosse scene, the private schools have been flexing their muscles against some of the top public schools this week and Gilman was the latest to do just that Wednesday against visiting Hereford.

The No. 13 Greyhounds dominated possession and enjoyed a balanced attack in coming away with a comfortable 14-7 win over the No. 12 Bulls.

Advertisement

Gilman, which got points from 12 players and a strong effort from faceoff specialist Will Oddo, improves to 7-6 on the season in handing Hereford (6-1) its first loss.

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (April 11) https://t.co/f6qWz3UGxP — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) April 12, 2022

With a break in the demanding Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference schedule this week, the home team was able to get a quality performance Wednesday before returning to league play next week. Junior midfielder Brenner Enright led the attack with two goals and two assists, and Oscar Woloson, Warry Colhoun, Stephen Fulchino and Bo Webster each scored a pair. Hereford got a 16-save performance from goalie Cole Jedlicka.

Advertisement

“It was a really good effort today from start to finish,” said Gilman first-year coach Tony Incontrera. “I thought we got better shooting the ball as the game progressed once we figured out where we to put it on the goalie. He played excellent, but we started shooting more intelligently.”

On Monday in Anne Arundel County, the Public vs. Private Challenge opened with the MIAA A teams proving too much to handle. No. 7 Severn ended No. 6 Severna Park’s 24-game winning streak with a 13-8 victory and No. 2 St. Mary’s improved to 9-0 with a dominating 16-4 win over No. 10 Broadneck.

The Greyhounds displayed similar domination on Wednesday. After Jedlicka made four opening saves, the home team found its aim with goals coming from Colhoun, Woloson, Clayton Baddley (one goal, one assist) and Ethan Vilamater to enjoy a 4-0 lead early in the second quarter. The lead would grow to 13-3 going into the fourth quarter.

Hereford’s Nicholas Reda, left, knocks the ball out of by Gilman’s Oscar Woloson' stick on Wednesday. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Next week, Gilman takes a 1-2 league mark with its remaining seven regular-season games against league competition. Tuesday, the Greyhounds host Loyola Blakefield at 4:15 p.m.

Senior goalie Kyle Morris, a team captain, believes the Greyhounds are primed for a run at the playoffs.

“I’m feeling great about our team. We’re a young squad, but we’re really talented and I think we can keep up with any team in our league. I think focus and discipline and treating every team the same is going to be key for us,” he said.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Hereford took plenty out of Wednesday’s game and showed positive signs against a team that was deeper and proved more talented. Trey Gibbons scored two goals and James Traynor and Brenden Kittner each posted one goal and one assist. The Bulls return to Baltimore County play with a pivotal stretch starting Tuesday when they travel to Dulaney for a 5:15 p.m. start. Fellow perennial county powers Catonsville and Towson follow on consecutive Thursdays.

From Wednesday’s performance, Hereford coach Kyle Leppert saw some good things to build on and others that need more work.

Advertisement

“You see [Gilman] do things — just little thinking things within the game — and it’s good to see that and you think about addressing it on the other side of the ball. It’s also a thing where it can inspire our guys to be more creative. You see new ideas, a different style of play and you pick up things that may match some of the young guys’ talent that maybe you haven’t figured out yet.”

Goals: H — Gibbons 2, Gillispie, Traynor, Kittner, Van Note, Clarke; G — Woloson 2, Enright 2, Colhoun 2, Fulchino 2, Webster 2, Brody, Villamater, Rodgers, Baddley.

Assists: H — Traynor Kittner; G — Maloney 2, Wilkerson, Enright, Radebaugh, Baddley.

Saves: H — Jedlicka 16; G — Morris 1, Goldman 1, Latchaw 2

Half: G, 9-2