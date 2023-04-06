Fallston boys lacrosse gets past Hereford, 7-6, on Lucas Hurlburt’s goal in triple overtime

The Fallston and Hereford boys lacrosse teams both got what they were looking for Wednesday: A highly-competitive, nip-and-tuck game to prep for the rest of the season.

It was the host Cougars that came away with the prize, but they needed a third overtime to snag it. Finding space above the crease, Lucas Hurlburt took a feed from Gage McKenna and quickly turned and fired a shot past Hereford goalie Cole Jedlicka to claim a sensational 7-6 win.

Hurlburt and McKenna, both midfielders, keyed the Cougars’ offense with two goals and one assist each. Goalie Landon Mills made 11 saves and midfielder Aiden Dixon won 11 of 16 faceoffs in helping the Cougars improve to 4-1 on the season.

The Bulls, who rallied from a 6-3 deficit entering the fourth quarter, got a two-goal, three-assist performance from JP Revitte, and Jedlicka turned away 14 shots.

After both goalies made two saves in the first two four-minute overtime sessions, the Cougars started the third with a one-minute man advantage. Hurlburt’s goal came 26 seconds in, setting off the celebration. It was an indication of the early-season game’s value.

“We came out of the huddle [entering the third overtime] and we just focused on getting out of here with a win because our defense was playing great the whole game and we just wanted to pick them up for how they well they played for us,” Hurlburt said. “We knew the type of defense they were playing on the man down. They weren’t playing on the crease, so it was wide-open and with some fast ball movement we were able to find an opening.

“I was glad I scored. It was a great game, it was fun and it was good helping the team out.”

It looked as if the Cougars seized control with a dominant third quarter that featured a lot of possession and four unanswered goals. Hurlburt made it 6-3 with 1:14 to play.

But the Bulls answered in the fourth quarter, controlling possession and giving their valiant defense some rest. Trey Gibbons (one goal, one assist) ended the long scoring drought when he cut the Cougars’ lead to 6-4 with 9:34 to play. Revitte made it 6-5 with 6:31 left and then Baylor Davis worked his way from behind the cage and shrugged off a defender to tie the game at 6 with 4:35 to play.

With 44 seconds left in regulation, Mills made a point-blank save on a shot in front from Connor Hartlove. Also getting strong support from a defensive group led by Joey Bolesta, Mills kept the game going with two more big saves in the overtime periods before Hurlburt played the hero at the other end.

“What a thriller — it was just amazing,” Mills said. “All our coaches said this was a big game that we had to have circled on our calendar. When they played, Hereford was that big dog team, so this is great for all of us.”

As for the pressure saves late in the fourth quarter and extra time? “It’s pressure, but I got it. It’s all right,” Mills said.

Fallston will go on to compete in Harford County and the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference before postseason play in Class 1A, while Hereford will turn its attention on winning Baltimore County and then Class 2A.

Both Fallston coach Pat Mull and Hereford’s Kyle Leppert agreed this was an ideal primer. Mull was particularly pleased to notch an overtime win after the Cougars lost their opener against John Carroll in extra time.

“Any time you can play a team of that caliber, really get tested and come out on the other side with a win, it’s good,” he said. “It’s good for morale, it’s good for everything and I’m happy we got on the good side of it because we lost our first game in overtime, so it’s nice to know we got that gusto to get things done when we need to.”

Leppert rattled off several situations that will help his Bulls moving forward, most notably battling back from a deficit in a patient manner, mixing defenses and using some strategic timeouts that proved worthwhile.

“Yeah, great game,” he said. “You’re trying to find every kind of situation in the regular season to be ready for the things ahead.”

Fallston will next host the 26th annual Fred Sheckells Tournament on Saturday. At 9 a.m., the Cougars will take on Winters Mill, while Dulaney meets Archbishop Curley with the consolation game to follow at noon and the championships game at 2 p.m.

Hereford has next week off before returning to action April 17 when it travels to C. Milton Wright.

Goals: H — Revitte 2, Goetz, Kittner, Davis, Gibbons; F — Hurlburt 2, McKenna 2, Dixon, Desell, Nikola Assists: H — Revitte 3, Gibbons, Kittner; F — McKenna, Hurlburt, McLaughlin Saves: H — Jedlicka 14; F — Mills 11 Half: F, 3-2