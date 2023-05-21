Hereford boys lacrosse pulls away for 15-8 win over Easton in Class 2A semifinals, eyes program’s 11th state crown

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hereford boys lacrosse is returning to familiar territory.

With a sturdy 15-8 win over Easton on Saturday, the No. 13 Bulls advance to next week’s Class 2A state championship game in a bid to bring home the storied program’s 11th crown.

Midway through the second quarter of a close semifinal at Havre de Grace High, the Bulls took control with six straight goals. Brenden Kittner (five goals), Baylor Davis (four goals), JP Revitte (one goal, three assists) and Trey Gibbons (three goals) led a balanced attack, while goalie Cole Jedlicka finished with five saves.

Hereford (14-2) will meet Kent Island — a 7-6 overtime winner against Huntingtown on Friday — for the state title. The championships will take place Tuesday through Thursday at Stevenson University with a date and time to be announced.

“When we get in our rhythm we’re hard to stop,” said Kittner, a midfielder who notched five straight goals. “We have an attack that knows our middies like the back of our hands, so we know where the attack is going to be and they know where we’re going to be and once we get into our groove, we’re tough to control.”

After an evenly played first half, the Bulls were able to find separation with quality play at both ends in the final six minutes of the second quarter.

With Hereford up by one, Davis scored his third goal of the half to give the Bulls a 7-5 advantage with 6:07 to play. Jedlicka kept the score the same after making a point-blank save with under two minutes to play and the Bulls converted the momentum into a nifty transition goal when Gibbons found Revitte to make it 8-5 with 1:41 left to play.

But the Bulls weren’t finished, calling a timeout with 25 seconds remaining before Kittner scored with 10 seconds left to push the lead to 9-5 at the break.

Coach Kyle Leppert knows his Bulls, who last won a state crown in 2021, will get a tough challenge from fellow perennial state power Kent Island next week, but said he his team’s best “is pretty awesome right now.”

On Saturday, it started with the precise work on attack.

“One of the hard things is learning lessons from the season while you’re still in it. But our offensive group has particularly learned their balance,” he said. “They’ve learned how to play to each other’s strengths. They rarely force things and they always try to set up the next man in a better position than they’re in.”

Goals: E — Kaminskas, Schmidt 3, Butler 3, Filion; H — Hartlove 2, Gibbons 3, Davis 4, Kittner 5, Revitte Assists: E — Rardin, Schmidt , Royer; H — Revitte 3, Goetz, Hartlove, Ratta Saves: E — Kilbourne 4; H — Jedlicka 5 Half: H, 9-5