The Hereford-Dulaney rivalry is usually an important matchup for both squads to see how they stack up in Baltimore County field hockey.
Ninth-ranked Hereford scored the final three goals in Wednesday’s clash to secure bragging rights for now over the No. 7 Lions with a 4-1 victory.
The Bulls (7-1) snapped a 1-1 tie after the 28-minute mark with goals from senior midfielder Anna Brandt, sophomore attacker Erin Blair and senior attacker Katie Martino.
“I think it’s really great,” Hereford coach Caitlin Duvall said. “We’re not relying on one person. We have a lot of people who fill different roles for us and they show up when they are needed. It’s been great for us to spread it and not rely solely on one person. I think it makes us a better whole unit.”
During the first half of the hot October contest, Hereford struck first with a goal from junior attacker Emily Ready at the 20-minute mark. Hereford took a 1-0 lead in halftime with a couple of defensive stops by Dulaney senior goalie Allie Mercer and Herford senior Sara Hallameyer.
“I have some good senior leadership back on my defense,” Duvall said. “We had a game yesterday. We learned a couple of tough lessons and they applied those lessons in today’s game and they adapted quickly. That’s what I admire about them the most.”
Just three minutes into the half, Dulaney struck for its only goal from senior midfielder Mae Jung. It was her first time playing midfield all season after being a defender for Dulaney’s seven previous contests.
“She is typically a defender, so we put her up in the midfield because she can run,” Dulaney coach Lauren Iacoboni saids. “She’s got a twin sister [Lucy Jung] who can run the same way who is an offensive player and Mae had the opportunity to just come in and do a nice flick shot in the circle for us. That’s her first goal this season and I’m super proud of her.
“We’ve been trying different things. We have a lot of strengths everywhere on this whole team. So, to just try girls at different positions, it’s a win for us.”
Hereford’s second-half surge was too much for the Lions (8-2). Brandt scored at the 22:04 mark, Blair at 12:43 and Martino with 10:37 remaining.
It was a tough loss for the Lions, but Iacoboni and her girls took the game as a lesson learned.
“Hereford is a great team, they always are and great competitors for us,” Iacoboni said. “It kind of exposed our weaknesses because we’ve had a straight run of wins the past two, three weeks. I think it exposed some of our weaknesses, which is a good thing for us, so that we can work on that before we head into playoffs.
“We’re proud of our girls today, they did a great job. I think that they kept the positivity, even though we were down by three goals and were just getting those opportunities to shoot. But, at the end of the day, it didn’t go in – it didn’t go our way.”
Hereford (8-1) plays Perry Hall at 5:15 p.m. Monday and Dulaney heads to Carroll County to take on Century at 4 p.m. Monday.