Hereford boys lacrosse scores first 12 goals in 15-4 win over Catonsville in Baltimore County title rematch

Ask anybody associated with Hereford and Catonsville boys lacrosse what could be expected in Monday’s key Baltimore County league game and all would have said the same: A back-and-forth grind that would be decided in the fourth quarter.

It turned out that visiting Hereford, which lost twice to the defending county champion Comets last season, including a one-goal game for the league title, had a different plan.

Crisp on attack and aggressive on defense, the Bulls overwhelmed the Comets with 12 straight goals in the first half that led to a running clock and a surprisingly comfortable 15-4 win.

Senior attackman Baylor Davis keyed an efficient offense with five goals and two assists, while senior goalie Cole Jedlicka kept the Comets frustrated with 16 saves.

Hereford (6-2) remained undefeated in Baltimore County with a 5-0 mark, while Catonsville (5-5) dropped to 4-1 in league play.

“I thought it would be scratch and claw the whole way,” Hereford coach Kyle Leppert said. “But every once in a while two good teams can have a different outcome than a close game. It doesn’t mean the teams aren’t close; it means something is clicking that day and then you just hope you can bottle it up and keep rolling.”

Hereford's JP Revitte (7) celebrates a first-half goal with teammates during Monday's game against Catonsville. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Before leaving for Catonsville, the Bulls’ attack got extra shooting in while their defensive unit studied film of the Comets. The extra preparation paid immediate dividends.

JP Revitte (two goals, two assists) took a feed from Connor Hartlove on the Bulls’ opening possession to make it 1-0. Davis scored consecutive goals one minute apart soon after. Brenden Kittner (four goals) made it 4-0 and Revitte and Trey Gibbons (four goals, one assist) added goals to build the advantage to 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Each of the six goals were assisted with the Bulls playing precisely, patiently and selflessly. Jedlicka, who got strong support from defensemen Ryder Walter, Max Morrison and Zach Baker throughout, made three big saves to keep the momentum on Hereford’s side.

Much of the same came in the second quarter when the Bulls built a 12-0 lead, which prompted the running clock with the double-digit lead.

“Really, really proud of the guys today,” Leppert said. “The big thing early on was you draw up offense with certain looks in mind and a great defense takes the initial looks away almost immediately, and our guys kept composed and kind of stalled to the next level pretty quickly. That’s fun to watch as a coach because it’s them thinking, them running it and putting the pieces together.”

Hereford's Brenden Kittner, left, scores a goal in the second half Monday against Catonsville. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

The highlight goal that best depicted Hereford’s unstoppable first half came late in the second quarter when Jay Goetz threaded a pass to a cutting Davis to make it 11-0.

“It came down to ball movement and off-ball movement and then to catch and shoot quick and connect with the goal,” Davis said. “We came out expecting it would be like last year — a one-goal game, back-and-forth. Losing both games to them last year really lit a fire in us, and it makes it that much more special.”

The Comets, who went undefeated through the regular season in each of the past two seasons, showed character by scoring the first three goals of the second half — the first coming from goalie Gabe Wellman after a long run with the ball.

Catonsville coach KR Schultz was surprised by the result but said they will quickly move on to Wednesday’s 5:15 p.m. game at another big county rival, Dulaney.

“I felt it would be absolutely competitive, yeah,” he said. “We just picked a really bad time to have our worst half of the year and I got outcoached. They beat us up pretty good. They’re a really good team. We’re a really good team, too. I didn’t have us ready to do the right things in this one.”

Hereford will host Towson at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Goals: H — Kittner 4, Davis 5, Gibbons 4, Revitte 2; C — Kaplan 2, G. Wallman, Wess.

Assists: H — Davis 2, Goetz 3, Hartlove 2, Revitte 2, Makowy, Gibbons, Walter; C — M. Ritter

Saves: H — Jedlicka 16; C — G. Wallman 7

Half: 12-0, H